Batgirl is the next film from DC Films and Warner Bros for HBO Max. Recently, they released important news.

After so much waiting, Barbara Gordon will finally have her own solo movie. In the director’s chair we will find Adil El Arbi, who will work in conjunction with Bilall Fallah. Recently, through social networks, the filmmaker confirmed the start of the film’s recordings. This Warner Bros. and DC Films production can be seen exclusively on HBO Max.

Through an Instagram post, Adil El Arbi reported that they were already in the “Day one of Batgirl”. This text was accompanied by a photo of a clapperboard, officially presenting the logo of the film. On the other hand, this new image also shows that Barbara Gordon is a police officer, so we will see her working with her father James Gordon (JK Simmons) in the Gotham City Police Department.

What is known

In the leading role of Batgirl we will meet Leslie Grace. The Warner Bros and DC Films film will feature a script written by Christina Hodson, who has already signed the scripts for Bumblebee, Birds of Prey and the long-awaited The Flash movie. In addition to having JK Simmons as Jim Gordon, this new film production will have Brendan Fraser in the cast. The famous actor will play the villain; It is still unknown who it will be, but several rumors point to Firefly.

This film will seek to expand the DC Universe. Unlike other films in the studio, this film will not hit theaters but will have an exclusive HBO Max premiere. “With Batgirl we hope to take audiences on a fun ride and see a different side of Gotham. Christina’s script is full of spirit. Adil and Bilall have an excited and joyous energy that is contagious, making them the perfect filmmakers for this Batproject. And I’m excited to be able to be a part of the DC universe, which is great. “ revealed producer Kristin Burr.

Are you looking forward to seeing Batgirl in action?