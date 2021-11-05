Some will say that these are nothing more than first world problems. And although in Latin America many people cling to their work because there are millions of people wanting the stability of a fixed salary, in the startup ecosystem this is not necessarily true and the lack of trained talent is already being seen, especially in technological positions and digital.

The growth of digital companies in the region and cultural globalization in this socio-demographic bracket can have the same repercussions here.

But what does this megatrend imply? According to experts, after the pandemic and with government stimuli in the United States, many people are deciding that working is not their priority. They are changing careers, they are chasing their dreams, because the COVID-19 pandemic showed that life is fragile and short. It is interesting that this same phenomenon is observed in Latin America with “digital nomads”, who today prioritize life experiences by entering the conventional mold of working in corporations.

This is getting employers in trouble, who are raising salaries to attract talent (with inflationary effects that we are beginning to see), in addition to making their work policies more flexible to make their jobs more attractive.

It is interesting to see that people between 30 and 45 years old are the ones who are quitting the most and it is the workforce with the most experience, but who are being impacted the hardest by the need to care for elderly relatives or children and who did not have help to these tasks during the pandemic; today it is in declared burnout or depression.

Currently, job competition is global, remote jobs make it possible for people to work from anywhere in the world, so it is possible that these vacancies begin to extract Mexican workforce, especially the more qualified and the one that startups they need to grow.

If today I see many of the entrepreneurs suffering from hiring IT people, things are going to get more complicated. They will have to streamline their hiring processes, offer globally competitive salaries, growth plans and create jobs tailored to talents where there is flexibility and attractive compensation packages, not only financially but also in options to achieve life balance- job.