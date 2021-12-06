The COVID-19 pandemic has been the greatest health threat that humans have faced in recent decades. This global crisis already has more than 262 million confirmed cases and at least 5.2 million people have officially died so far, although in all probability the death toll is much higher. Despite the enormous magnitude of this tragedy, a potentially greater biological threat is slowly looming over humanity discreetly and silently: the increasing resistance to antibiotics of multiple types of bacteria. This biological phenomenon, the result of chance and natural selection, has been in the making since practically the beginning of the commercialization of the first antibiotics almost a century ago. Over time, deaths from these resistances have been on the rise and each year that passes they have a greater weight in global mortality.

Multiple health institutions, such as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have long been warning about the great danger posed by the emergence and spread of bacteria resistant to more and more antibiotics. It is estimated that around 700,000 people die each year in the world. Specifically due to infections caused by resistant bacteria and everything indicates that this serious Public Health problem will increase.

If drastic measures are not applied to curb resistance to antibiotics and new therapies against bacteria that are pathogenic to humans are not generated, these could become the first cause of death in the world, with 10 million deaths each year by 2050. The danger of entering a possible post-antibiotic era, in which antibiotics become a practically useless treatment and any bacterial infection can become a death sentence is very real. For this reason, the WHO considers bacteria resistant to antibiotics as one of the the 10 greatest threats to the health of humanity.

The COVID-19 pandemic as a starting point

It is still too early to know how the global health crisis caused by the coronavirus has worsened the outlook for antibiotic-resistant superbugs. Some recent studies suggest that the pandemic could have put us in an even more vulnerable situation, by accelerating the process of generating resistance to antibiotics. The reason? In many places in the world they have been used these drugs in excess to prevent bacterial co-infections in COVID-19 patients or have been used directly to treat infection caused by coronavirus. In this sense, at the beginning of the pandemic, some small studies suggested that the antibiotic azithromycin could be effective against the coronavirus and this motivated its indiscriminate use. Months later, several clinical trials would confirm the most pessimistic suspicions: azithromycin did not work at all against COVID-19.

The coronavirus pandemic has not been the only roadblock in the fight against antibiotic resistance. The low economic benefit provided by these drugs (compared to drugs for chronic use, especially against cancer) has led to the vast majority of pharmaceutical companies not being interested in their research. According a report of the NGO The Pew Charitable TrustsFrom 2014 to 2020, the large pharmaceutical companies that were involved in the development of antibiotics have gone from eight to just two.

The problem of pharmaceuticals, the eternal struggle

In addition to the limited interest of large pharmaceutical companies in discovering new antibiotics, there is another serious added problem in the fight against resistant superbugs: according to a report of the WHO, published in April 2021, the 43 antibiotics currently in R&D are insufficient to address the problem of antibiotic resistance by the most dangerous bacteria.

On the other hand, in the last three decades, no new type of antibiotic has appeared that represents a significant advance against superbugs. Those drugs that are still in an earlier stage of investigation, in the laboratory, and that could offer a much greater advantage in the fight against resistance by offering new mechanisms of action, it will take several years to reach the market, if they are successful in clinical trials.

According to a CDC analysis, conducted in 2019, four bacteria already pose an urgent threat due to their resistance (including the bacteria that causes gonorrhea, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, and the bacteria that cause serious digestive infections, Clostridioides difficile) and eight bacteria (including salmonella or the bacillus that causes tuberculosis) are a serious threat to humans.

A necessary change of course in the fight against superbugs

Our future success in tackling antibiotic resistance will depend primarily on two factors: our ability to gain time, when making a rational use of antibiotics in both medicine and veterinary medicine, as well as our ability to discover new antibiotics. Several strategies developed in recent years in different parts of the planet are designed for this purpose.

For example, multiple countries have developed national plans to address antibiotic resistance, including Spain with PRAN, and the European Union with the “One Health” Action Plan against antimicrobial resistance. These plans are aimed at raise awareness about the serious health problem This biological phenomenon implies, to establish surveillance systems that allow early detection of the national situation of resistance and reduce their impact on citizens.

More prevention programs

Another practice that is spreading throughout the world to deal with superbugs is programs to optimize the use of antibiotics in health centers. Its intention is to make an effective and rational use of these drugs, with resistance monitoring and continuous advice when applying these treatments.

On the other hand, in the field of research on new antibiotic drugs, several lines of work are being developed to find truly innovative molecules. Comprehensive search in unexplored environments on Earth, therapies with bacteriophage viruses, metal nanoparticles, antibiotic peptides, genetic modification of bacteria or viruses to attack resistant bacteria … On the other hand, 20 biopharmaceutical companies decided to join forces in 2020 to create the initiative AMR Action Fund, a billion dollar fund that will go to the research of new antibiotics. The goal is for 2-4 new antibiotics to emerge from there by 2030.