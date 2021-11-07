Industry estimates indicate that about 25% of the gasoline sold nationwide is brought in illegally. The president of Onexpo agrees and calculates that between two or three out of every 10 liters of fuel sold to final consumers has not paid the necessary taxes upon entry.

Those who recover their sales in that percentage are located mainly in the north of the country, in states such as Tamaulipas or Sinaloa, and in those that cross federal highway 57, which leaves from Piedras Negras, in Coahuila, passes through entities such as Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí and reaches Mexico City, according to the organization’s records.

The increase in sales, explain some interviewed businessmen, does not occur as part of an increase in demand, but rather a recovery in the price at which they offer fuel.

The groups that sell gasoline that enters the country without the correct payment of taxes sell the product at service stations at a lower price than usual, between 15 and 30% less – which is equivalent to between two and four pesos – at that it is sold legally, say some interviewed businessmen.

Thus, the stations that buy the fuel that has been imported under the correct tariff fractions must reduce the price to compete against those who have decided to obtain it at a lower cost.

Doing so has become an ordinary process. According to the gasoline operators interviewed, those who are dedicated to this form of commercialization offer pipes of between 30,000 and up to 60,000 liters of gasoline that are delivered immediately. Some of them even offer documents to certify the legality of the fuel, if the sales stations need to prove the legal purchase.

Regular gasoline and diesel is the easiest to get, the businessmen agree. While gasoline known as premium or better quality is generally not abundant in this form of marketing, interviewees say. “We cannot fight them, and many end up joining together because they do not close their businesses,” says the owner of some fuel stations in Sinaloa.

Those who sell fuel illegally do not have storage terminals, so they must quickly market the product that they have brought into the country, generally at points that are not as vigilant.

But the increase in sales is intermittent, entrepreneurs say. Although prices return to normal when verification visits are reinforced, they return to an irregular environment when they are interrupted.

Some other sectors have complained about the measure. The companies that own storage terminals assure that there is excessive surveillance and excessive closure of their facilities. But not the gasoline market participants, who say that, despite other differences, they do support this measure instructed by the presidential office.

“It should have been done a long time ago and we do celebrate that it has been done and we promote that it continue to be done, because finally it gives us the peace of mind of being able to organize a market that, from Onexpo’s perspective, we aspire to a multiple offer market, of wholesale, which guarantees energy security in fuels ”, says the gas station representative.