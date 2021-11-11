We have not yet adapted to the 4th Gen SSD but the industry is not stopping. Proof of this is that we have just learned that there is already a company working on the new generation of solid state drives.

Just as home computers start to embrace PCIe Gen 4 support, Korean company FADU Technology has announced the first designs for PCIe Gen 5 SSD drives and SSD controllers.

According GlobeNewswire, a medium specialized in these issues, FADU SSDs will have 14.6GB / s throughput, consume less power than current generation and they will be specifically designed for the cloud and data center market.

FADU’s preliminary specifications for its Gen 5 SSD, which are still in development, include Sequential write speeds of up to 10.4 GB / s and sequential read speeds of up to 14.6 GB / s, all with a power consumption of less than 5.2 W.

These new SSDs will run on a PCIe Gen 5 interface with four connectivity lanes and feature the NVMe 1.4+ protocol along with OCP Cloud Spec 2.0. SSD form factors.

Although still we have no news on when these units will arrive in consumer computing (that is, to our homes), it is good to know that the 5th generation SSDs are being manufactured already.

Remember that despite not having this type of SSD on the market yet, we already have motherboards and processors (12th Gen Intel Alder Lake and Z690 motherboards) that do support this new generation of memories.

These SSD drives designed for servers and the cloud are set to launch in late 2022, so in the world of consumer computing we should not see them until well into 2023.

Patience, because no matter how much performance is improved, the user experience will be very similar to what already exists, as it happens with a 3rd generation SSD when we compare it with a 4th generation one..