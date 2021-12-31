FIAT faces the year 2022 with the support of Stellantis. The objective of the Italian manufacturer is to carry out an ambitious product offensive that allows it to advance and improve its figures and sales throughout the European territory. The novelties will be concentrated in the segment of vehicles type SUV and vans.

FIAT has established an ambitious launch schedule for 2022. This new year in which the Italian firm is about to enter will be key to the plans set by Stellantis, the giant car conglomerate to which it belongs. Under the umbrella of the fourth largest vehicle manufacturer globally, FIAT will carry out a major product offensive.

The novelties that FIAT will introduce throughout 2022 they will be concentrated in two segments. On the one hand, that of SUV-type vehicles and, on the other hand, that of vans. They are two types of vehicles that concentrate a very important number of registrations in the European territory. Let’s go into detail.

The FIAT 500X will receive a new tuning to face the year 2022

FIAT 500X, tuned while waiting for a new generation



We begin our review with a model that plays a leading role in FIAT’s European range. Is he FIAT 500X. The only SUV marketed by the brand in the Old Continent will undergo a new update. However, and unlike what may be thought at first, more than a second facelift of this generation, it will be a renewal of the range that will bring small changes at the design level.

The process of development of the new 500X is underway and the first prototype sightings have already occurred. It will sport the new FIAT logo while the headlamps will be slightly adjusted and will be accompanied by new chrome details on the front.

Regarding the mechanical section, there will be new features. And it is that it will be used to renew the offer by introducing new four-cylinder engines. Some of the available engines will be electrified with light hybrid technology (MHEV) to reduce both consumption and emission levels. Depending on the chosen engine, we will have the possibility of configuring a manual or automatic gearbox. There will also be front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions. The arrival of the new 500X is set for spring 2022.

FIAT will expand its range with a new B-SUV produced in Poland

FIAT B-SUV, a new generation SUV



The time has come for FIAT increases its brief SUV offer in Europe. 2022 will be the year in which a totally new model will be launched. A segment B SUV whose name is unknown to this day but it can be anticipated that it is called to lead the offensive of new models that the company will introduce in the coming years.

The new FIAT SUV will be influenced by the Centoventi, a concept model presented just a few years ago at the Geneva Motor Show. It is known internally as «Progetto 364»And will be supported by the CMP platform, an architecture that will allow the development and commercialization of a 100% electric variant.

This new SUV will be manufactured at Stellantis facilities in Tychy (Poland). There it will share assembly lines with its direct alternative under the Jeep brand. The launch is set for the second half of 2022.

Recreation of the new FIAT Tipo Cross Station Wagon

FIAT Tipo Cross Station Wagon, a family car «crossoverized»



The Type range will not be oblivious to all the news that is coming in this new year. FIAT is very committed to its interesting compact and, after renovating it with a major facelift, it wants to go one step further and introduce a new variant that will increase the potential audience it is aimed at. The protagonist will be none other than the FIAT Type Station Wagon, the family body variant.

The Type SW will be “crossoverized” to follow in the footsteps of the new FIAT Type Cross. A model that will be a direct alternative to the Ford Focus Active Sportbreak. The new FIAT Tipo Cross Station Wagon It is already being developed and its coming-out will soon be seen. On an aesthetic level, it will not present great surprises. It will adopt an image very similar to the Type Cross 5-door. Numerous plastic fenders, a remarkable ground clearance and roof bars.

It will only be available with front-wheel drive and manual gearbox. However, it will be possible to choose between diesel and gasoline engines. The presentation is set for the first half of 2022.

FIAT will introduce new vans throughout the year 2022

FIAT will boost its line of vans and commercial vehicles



Last but not least, we must make a special mention of all the vans that FIAT will introduce to the market throughout the new year. FIAT Professional, FIAT’s commercial vehicle division, will renew and / or increase its product offering in a major way. Some of these new vans have already been unveiled.

The new FIAT Scudo will land in European dealerships in 2022 and will be accompanied by a very interesting 100% electric variant, the new FIAT E-Scudo. The arrival of the new FIAT Ulysse will also materialize, a model that will also have an all-electric alternative in the range, the new FIAT E-Ulysse.

FIAT is also working on the development of the new Ducato. A model that has been sighted on several occasions. An update that will occur now that FIAT is under the Stellantis umbrella.