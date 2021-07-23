The FIA ​​warns the teams: "pressuring" the stewards will be sanctioned

After stating that they are being tougher with what happens in the first lap of a Grand Prix, the FIA ​​has come to the fore to warn that any influence on the stewards will be penalized from now on.

In addition to the usual tension that exists on the track, with drivers clashing for a better position in the race, the history of Formula 1 has left behind several moments in which the strains have reached the offices, enmities that have decided on some occasion the opinion of those responsible for making a decision that may carry penalties.

Faced with the superiority of Red Bull over a seven-time champion Mercedes that has been truly threatened for the first time since in 2014 they began to dominate the premier category of motorsport with an iron fist, managers from both sides have begun to show their concerns in a more visible way, questioning suggestions, sometimes rises, seeking favor on his side.

Fighting for both titles has caused both to raise the tone of their speech.

When the FIA ​​forced to slow down pit stops, a measure that has been rewritten a few days ago due to the controversy that this maneuver caused, Red Bull felt attacked having been proclaimed as the fastest in the stops for years, perceiving it as a measure of pressure coming directly from Mercedes. Since then, Toto Wolff and Christian Horner have not stopped play ‘cat and mouse’, throwing poisoned darts at each other nonstop.

The last chapter of this fight came in the British GP when, after the accident between Hamilton and Verstappen ended with the # 33 against the protections and a red flag that allowed Mercedes to repair the damages of its W12, since of otherwise they would have been forced to leave, the stewards received several unexpected visits.

Red Bull won’t pressure stewards for revenge “like Mercedes”, according to Marko Read news

“I think I was told after the accident that Christian, in particular, had a pretty erratic argument with the race director,” Wolff confessed. “So I contacted Masi and he advised me to go to the commissioners, to speak to them directly, which I did, “he explained. For his part, Horner stated that “I went to see the commissioners because I heard that Toto was there”, once again fueling the controversy.

This behavior was preceded by a permission from Michael Masi to the team leaders. «If an incident occurs after the race, we invite teams and drivers to come up and appear before the stewards. This happened at Monza last year, when Lewis went and spoke to them to understand what had happened and to take a look at the bigger picture. That can be done during the red flag, so there is no reason not to do it, “explained the race director.

The smiles and knowing glances have been reduced to a minimum.

But nevertheless, Masi has changed version after what happened: “Access to the stewards for anyone who is not an official of the FIA ​​will only be allowed under prior approval or as a result of a summons”, reads the new FIA directive that warns that not “follow the instructions of the relevant officials for the safe and orderly development of the event”, Article 12.2.1.i of the Sporting Code, competitors may be sanctioned, with penalties ranging from a basic reprimand to disqualification.