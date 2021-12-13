The FIA ​​rejects the protests of Mercedes, Verstappen champion

The Mercedes team decided to appeal the result of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, arguing that articles 48.8 and 48.12 of the International Sporting Regulations had been contravened. Max Verstappen and the race director, involved.

Everything could not be closed after the checkered flag. In a season in which the stewards and the race director have taken an unusual role, they have had to make one more effort in the last race of the season which, if there are no further appeals, will have crowned Max Verstappen as champion of the Formula 1 world.

But Mercedes did not agree with the procedure of the race director and the Dutch driver, raising two protests to the sports commissioners. The first, for contravening the pilot the article 48.8, which prevents one driver from overtaking another before crossing the finish line. The second, considering that Michael Masi has not applied the procedure correctly of a safety car at the time of unfolding the cars that had lost a lap (article 48.12).

The regulations specify that, once they have been unfolded, the safety car will leave at the end of the next lap

According to Mercedes, Max Verstappen came to surpass Lewis Hamilton before he relaunched the race. In addition, on the other hand, only the cars that ran between Hamilton and Verstappen were unfolded, not all those that had lost a lap. Not only that, but the regulation specifies that, once they have been unfolded, the safety car will leave at the end of the next lap, which in this case would have been the last and, therefore, the race would not have been resumed and Lewis Hamilton would be world champion.

What the regulation says

48.8. With the exception of the cases listed below, no driver can overtake another car on the track, including the safety car, until it passes the Line (see Article 5.3) for the first time after the safety car has returned to the pits.

The exceptions are:

a) If a driver is instructed to do so from the safety car.

b) In accordance with the following articles 41.1c), 48.12, 51.6 and 51.12.

c) When entering the pits, a driver may overtake another car that remains on the track, including the safety car, after having reached the front row of the safety car.

d) When exiting the pits, a driver may overtake or be overtaken by another car on the track before reaching the second line of the safety car.

e) When the safety car returns to the pits, the cars can overtake it once on the track it has reached the first line of safety cars.

f) While in the pit entrance, pit lane or pit exit, a driver may overtake another car in one of these three areas.

g) Any car that stops in its designated garage area while the safety car is using the pit lane may be passed.

h) If a car stops with an obvious problem.

48.12. If the race director considers it safe to do so, and the message ‘BENDED CARS MAY UNFOLD NOW’ has been sent to all competitors through the official messaging system, any car that has been bent by the leader will be asked pass the cars in the lead lap and the safety car.

This will only apply to cars that were bent at the time they crossed the finish line at the end of the lap during which they crossed the first line of the safety car for the second time after the safety car was deployed.

After overtaking the cars on the lead lap and the safety car, these cars should continue to circle the track at an appropriate speed, without overtaking, and do their best to regain position at the back of the row of cars behind the safety car. While overtaking, and to ensure this can be carried out safely, cars on the lead lap should always stay on the race line unless deviation from it is unavoidable.

Unless the race director considers that the presence of the safety car is still necessary, once the last folded car has passed the lead, the Safety Car will return to the pits at the end of the next lap.

If the race director considers that the track conditions are not suitable for overtaking, the message “PASSING WILL NOT BE ALLOWED” will be sent to all competitors through the official messaging system.

Finally, the sports commissioners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix have delivered their verdicts, rejecting the two protests filed by Mercedes.

Verdict of the commissioners in relation to the protest of article 48.8

Mercedes’ claim

Mercedes claimed that car 33 outperformed car 44 during the safety car period at 6:32 p.m., in breach of Article 48.8 of the 2021 Formula One Sporting Regulations.

Red Bull argued that car 44 was not “overtaken” by car 33, that they were both “accelerating and braking” and that there were “a million precedents” in Safety Car where the cars were paired, and that it then moved behind the car. car that was in front.

Commissioners conclusions:

The Commissioners consider that the protest is admissible. Having considered the various statements made by the parties. The Stewards determine that although car 33 moved for a very short period of time, slightly in front of car 44 at a time when both cars were accelerating and braking, it was moving behind car 44 and not in front when the car’s period ended. security (that is, on the line).

In consecuense, the protest is dismissed and the protest deposit is not refunded.

Verdict of the commissioners in relation to article 48.12

Mercedes’ claim

Mercedes alleged that there were two infractions of the Sports Regulations (article 48.12). Mercedes argued that had this been accomplished, car 44 would have won the race. Therefore, they requested the Stewards to amend the Classification according to Article 11.9.3.h of the

FIA International Sporting Code.

Red Bull argued that:

“Anyone” does not mean “all.” Article 48.13 of the Sports Regulations establishes that the message «Safety car in this

Lap ”is the signal that you will enter the pit lane at the end of that lap. That therefore Article 48.13 “invalidates” Article 48.12. That Article 15.3 grants the Race Director “absolute authority” over “the use of the safety car.” That even if all the cars had unfolded (8 in total, of which 5 were allowed to pass the safety car) it would not have changed the outcome of the race.

Arguments of the race director

The race director stated that the purpose of Article 48.12 was to eliminate those bent cars that “interfere” in the race between the leaders and that, in his opinion, Article 48.13 was the

which was applied in this case.

The race director also stated that all teams had agreed that, where possible, it would be highly desirable for the race to finish in a ‘green’ condition (ie not with a safety car).

Commissioners’ conclusions

The Commissioners consider that the protest is admissible. Having considered the various statements made by the parties, the Commissioners determine the following:

That Article 15.3 allows the Clerk of the Course to control the use of the safety car, including its deployment and withdrawal. That although Article 48.12 may not have been applied in its entirety, in relation to the return of the safety car to the pits at the end of the next lap, Article 48.13 cancels that and once the message «Safety car on this lap »Has been shown, it is mandatory to remove the safety car at the end of that lap. That despite Mercedes’ request that Stewards remedy the matter by amending the classification to reflect the positions at the end of the penultimate lap, this is a step that the delegates believe is effectively shortening the race retrospectively and therefore, it is not appropriate.

In consecuense, the protest is dismissed. The protest deposit is not refunded.

News updated on December 12 at 8:13 p.m.