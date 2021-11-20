Beyond the fact that each driver brings the fire to his sardine as far as explanations and decisions of the FIA ​​are concerned, Michael Masi has confirmed that it is to be expected that the verdicts will continue to be different in the future.

Far from being left behind the controversy That arose as a result of the collision between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at Turn 4 of the last Brazilian Grand Prix, with the Qatar GP already underway, the matter has only worsened.

Although initially from Mercedes they announced that they were not going to take legal action against Red Bull and his pupil after the DRS soap opera previous, the fact that those of Christian Horner protested by a bad use of the belts on the part of Hamilton when celebrating his victory in his return to the box blew everything up.

“I’m not going to kiss his ass, like other team managers do”

The tension between Horner and Wolff, whom Hamilton would raise to a ring, was more palpable than ever when, at the press conference of the team leaders in Qatar, Horner said that “I am not going to kiss their ass, as other team managers do”, definitely breaking any hint of a moderately cordial relationship .

Imprecise clarity

At the meeting of the pilots with Michael Masi on his arrival at the Losail circuit, the issue of how to deal with attacks and defenses from now on was the star issue.

“It’s not clear,” Hamilton confessed about it. “They said it was going to be different with different stewards. All the pilots, I think except Max, they asked for clarity, but it was not very clear», Said the seven-time champion of Mercedes, making clear his disagreement with his greatest rival for the title.

Both pilots have dropped several taunts against each other in the occasional press conference.

«It remains unclear what the limits of that track are, It is clear that it is no longer the white line when it comes to overtakingSo we go for it and we only ask for consistency: if it is the same as in the last race, then it should be the same for all of us in those scenarios, and it is fine, “closed Hamilton.

It was never so clear

However, on the other side of the scale, Verstappen focused his argument on that these discussions should be between the drivers and the FIA, without being made known to anyone else, supporting at all times Masi’s clarification on the other hand.

«What I don’t like is that we discuss this kind of thing and that reach the media; there’s no need. You talk to the experts, and I think it is more important that we do it with them and not that we launch things in social networks because if. I don’t really know what to say about it, I prefer to talk to those responsible and only discuss with them about future things in general, not just because of an incident or whatever, “he said.

«Each one is different and has their own way of running, defending and overtaking. And of course it is also very difficult for the FIA ​​to get everyone on the same page. They decide, but each driver has a different opinion. I think yesterday we tried to share opinions, and then the FIA ​​explained the communication process behind it. I think we have come a long way, it was a very long meeting and in the end it was quite clear“Concluded a resounding Verstappen.