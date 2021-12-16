The FIA ​​approves the fundamentals of the new 2026 engine

The postponement of the new engine regulations to 2026 is confirmed, as well as the objective of simplifying and promoting hybrid technology, reducing costs and paving the way for new motorists.

After several months of negotiations, the engine regulations that will enter into force have been formally approved by the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC). Or, at least, its basic principles.

The goal of the Formula 1 and the FIA ​​has always been to create an environment much more conducive to the arrival of new riders, who are currently rejecting the possibility of entering the category as a result of the high costs and complex technology associated with the current regulations.

In any case, the current philosophy of hybrid engine It will be maintained, although giving greater importance to the electrical part and implementing 100% sustainable fuels. Thanks to these and other premises, which we will detail below, the VAG Group has already expressed its intention to enter Formula 1, for which it is already negotiating with teams such as McLaren, Red Bull and Williams.

Premises approved by the FIA ​​for the 2026 engine

The World Council validated the framework for the 2026 Power Units Regulations and identified the following key objectives:

A powerful environmental message – 100% sustainable fuel, overall efficiency, and shift in focus to electric power.

– 100% sustainable fuel, overall efficiency, and shift in focus to electric power. Significant cost reduction : technical, operational and financial regulations.

: technical, operational and financial regulations. Newcomer bikers : make it possible for them to join the sport at a competitive level.

: make it possible for them to join the sport at a competitive level. Protection of the show– Powerful, high-revving power unit, car performance, sound, drivers ability to compete while avoiding excessive differentiation.

The Power Units Regulation 2026 will be based on four pillars:

Keep the 1.6-liter V6 engine. Increase the electrical power to 350 kW. Delete the MGU-H. Entering a power unit cost limit.

The FIA ​​has also confirmed that ‘a detailed document of the 2026 Power Unit Regulations will be developed and submitted to the World Motor Sport Council. early 2022 ».

This is the first step to end the opposition of some motorists currently present in Formula 1, with Mercedes as the main discordant voice, in relation to reducing costs and simplifying a technology in which they have invested a lot since the beginning of the hybrid era in 2014.

It now remains to be seen whether the FIA ​​will ignore the request of these brands not to establish development bonuses for new riders, which could have more hours of dynamometer bench to guarantee their competitiveness already from the first year of their entry into the competition, that is, 2026.