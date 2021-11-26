Once again, the production prototype of the brand new FUV of the Prancing Horse has been seen. And, there is no doubt that it is the definitive Ferrari Purosangue that is hidden under such heavy camouflage. A high-performance sporty SUV that will debut very soon with its own personality.

The heirs of Enzo Ferrari remain true masters in all areas of the Italian company, including also the department in charge of the camouflages of the prototypes and future models. Gone are the mules of the new Ferrari Purosangue 2023, those classified as «Frankenstein» by combining Ferrari GTC4 components with a modified Levante structure, but which gave an important leap forward with the last units when some organs of the new Ferrari Roma were highlighted.

And that was the true turning point in the development of the new SUV of the Italian brand, which the Cavallino have preferred to call «FUV». The influence of the new Ferrari Roma in the design of the Purosangue is, every time, more reliable, in view of the latest spy photos of the new model, once again hunted in Italy, and that undoubtedly correspond to those of this model. The wedge-shaped front has a differentiating element compared to the sporty one: the open ventilation gills in the hood panel, which also leaves the grill on the bumper.

The influence of the Ferrari Roma on the front volume of the 2023 Purosangue SUV is more than remarkable

Second sighting of the new Ferrari Purosangue 2023 in a week

In addition, the headlights also follow the same line as those of the Roma, a detail that is completely covered, but they have a few additional projectors positioned immediately below. And they are not provisional, but will be in the final production model. The spy photos are very interesting, but they only show front and back, when the one on the side was almost more important and thus get an idea of the most realistic proportions.

The Ferrari prototype It also has the height to the ground characteristic of a crossover, a normal level that can be varied through the different driving modes and standard air suspension settings. From an off-road mode with a higher body height, to a much more sporty mode that will practically leave this level at the same level seen in the «Frankenstein» mules, lowering the center of gravity to the extreme and achieving maximum performance.

The development of the future Purosangue will last for another year, at the very least, since the Italian brand has intention to present it at the end of 2022 and start its sales in spring 2023, so the set-up will still take a long time. Almost like the two and a half years that have been dedicated to mules. In total, about five years to be able to see the exclusive Purosangue on the road, with combustion engines and powerful plug-in hybrids that will put the model on the pedestal of the brand’s flagship.