“The under-exercise is something that happens a lot with the government, but this year budget spending is being more affected by the shortage of components and, definitely, the lack of spending can mean a delay in digitization,” says Zermeño in an interview.

As of the third quarter of this year, the segments in which the federal government has disbursed the most are telecommunications (which includes networks, fixed and mobile telephony) to which it has allocated 32% of the total budget and currently of that percentage it has disbursed the 66%, while ICT services (development of programs for computers and maintenance of applications) account for 27% of the total amount and of this figure 67% has been disbursed, while for consumables it has assigned 3% of the total amount. total budget and 56% of its departure has been disbursed to this segment.

The Select executive comments that most of the spending has been focused on telecommunications because this item is part of one of its flagship projects of the federal government: CFE Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos, with which it seeks to provide internet access to the entire population of the country.

“Bringing the internet to the entire population includes strengthening the backbone network, which is the fiber optic network to reach populations. This is what is known as the last mile, for which all investments are required to release the signal to the population ”, he points out.

The federal government still needs to spend 13,001 million pesos, that is, 47% of the budget, of which Select estimates it can be disbursed in the remainder of the year. The segments where they could spend more are: acquisition of equipment such as personal and telecommunications devices, networks and ICT services, such as software development.

Zermeño specifies that the item most affected this year has been that of maintenance equipment, due to the shortage of components and, if this factor continues, the budget that would be allocated to this segment could be lost. It states that the resources that do not get to be disbursed in a year, are no longer contemplated in the next budget.