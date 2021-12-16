As a result, the median of the Fed authorities projected that the benchmark overnight interest rate would have to increase from its current level close to zero to 0.9% by the end of 2022, with increases that will continue in 2023 to 1.6% and in 2024 to 2.1%, to try to bring inflation back to the central bank’s target of 2%.

Eventual rate hikes, the Fed said, will now depend solely on the trajectory of the labor market.

“Given that inflation has exceeded 2% for some time, the Committee hopes that it is appropriate to keep current interest rates close to zero until labor markets have returned to full employment,” the Fed said in a statement outlining with more clarity is the “normalization” of the central bank’s monetary policy after almost two years of extraordinary efforts to protect the economy from the aftermath of the pandemic.

A path that is still open by the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has added uncertainty about the course of the economy.

But the Fed, at this point, said economic growth is expected to be 4% next year, an increase over September’s 3.8% projections.

With information from Reuters.