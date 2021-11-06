“The crowd began to flock to the front of the stage. This created a movement of panic that caused people to be injured“said the head of the Houston fire department, Samuel Peña, in a press conference.

“We have at least eight people killed tonight (Friday) and several other injuries,” added Peña at a press conference outside NRG Park, where the event took place, and specifying that the causes of the deaths have not yet been confirmed.

At least 17 people were taken to the hospital and 11 of them had suffered cardiac arrest, according to this official.

The festival will suspend its second date for today.

(EFE / EPA / KEN MURRAY)



Survivors described chaotic scenes, with people crushed and others struggling to breathe, according to the Houston Chronicle, a local medium.

“We were holding on to each other to avoid being pulled apart“Said one survivor.” If you let go, you could easily get separated. “

While another assistant quoted in the newspaper described how he had to carry a man who had fallen over the security barricades in the field and then have seen paramedics perform a resuscitation technique on him.

In addition, more than 300 people were injured throughout the day in the event, including some with minor scrapes and bruises, according to authorities.

About 50,000 people attended the Astroworld music festival. The accident happened while American rapper Travis Scott was performing., who stopped the concert several times when he saw the panic movement, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Houston police are investigating the cause of the incident by examining footage from the stadium.

Some, circulated on social media, show dozens of people pouncing on doors, while security guards are unable to contain the flow.

Several people can also be seen falling, knocking down the metal detectors at the stadium entrance, although it is unclear if that incident is related to the deaths.

The festival shared a post through its social media account talking about the fatal events on Friday night in Houston, Texas.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the Astroworld Festival tonight. We are focused on supporting the local police however we can. With this in mind, we will not be able to celebrate the festival for this Saturday, ”says the publication in which he thanks the local authorities for their prompt response and support.