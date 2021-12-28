On several occasions we have witnessed that Unreal Engine 5 you will be able to get some simply amazing graphics sections. One of the most recent examples we have with The Matrix Awakens or Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, but another title that will aim to use this graphics engine will be Ashes of Creation.

The next work of Intrepid Studios invites us to take a look at their new advance in which we can appreciate how impressive all their stages look when using Unreal Engine 5. The trailer focuses solely on this aspect as it travels through completely snowy environments.

So we can see caves, mountains, esplanades, as well as flora and fauna that lives in these places. In general, everything seems very realistic thanks also to the lighting, shadows and reflections, which makes it clear that the fantasy world of this MMORPG will be the best of the game.

Also, you still have time to improve even more, since Ashes of Creation is found in a very early stage of its development and therefore an approximate date has not been indicated about when it is expected to be ready, so in the meantime we will have to settle for these videos that are not bad at all.