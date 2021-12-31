The Fantastic Four trailer shows an event that Marvel has been preparing for 15 years.

Very soon Marvel will publish Fantastic Four: Reckoning War Alpha # 1 from Dan slott. This story will be developed in the comics of The Fantastic Four each month and explain what happened in the First War that shook the Universe, a conflict prior to the Kree, Skrull or Shi’ar empires. But it also happened before the appearance of Galactus or the birth of Asgard.

Here we leave you the trailer of the new of The Fantastic Four from Marvel:

What will this story be about?

The war for him Marvel Universe will return and alone The Fantastic Four they will be able to defend the Universe from the chaos that will be unleashed. These are the words of his own Dan slott:

“When I was eight years old, I read a particular Marvel comic that caught my eye. It got me thinking: If this happened and this happened, then the entire Marvel universe would be in trouble. All facets would be in jeopardy if this conflict happened again and I sat and waited since I was eight years old and no one ever touched this. And that made me happy. The Reckoning War is that I am able to answer the question that an eight-year-old boy asked me: What would happen if those guys showed up again? It’s chaos, crazy. A fight for your life. This is my Star Wars.

For this story, The Fantastic Four will be accompanied by She-Hulk, Jack of Hearts, The Unseen, Silver Surfer and the rest of all Marvel Universe. So, without a doubt we are facing one of the events of the year that will go on sale on February 2, 2022.