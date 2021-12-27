In late 2020, Marvel Studios announced that Fantastic 4 They would return to the cinema in what will be the third version of the superhero family, but the first within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So far, the real news about the project are few; it is known that the director will be Jon Watts, who has been in charge of the last three productions of Spider-man, and not much else.

But as in these cases, there is a lot of rumors and reports. The most recent indicates that We could see (at least) one of the protagonists of the new saga in one of the most anticipated films of 2022: Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness.

According CBR, the new film starring Benedict Cumberbatch would give us a first taste of the return of Fantastic 4. But as we mentioned in previous lines, not all the protagonists would appear but only one: Reed richards. If this happens, it would at least confirm the actor in charge of putting himself in the shoes of Mr. Fantastic as the successor to Ioan Gruffudd and Miles Teller, who assumed this role in the previous sagas.

A rumor has circulated for several months that John krasinski (The Office, A peaceful place) would be chosen for the aforementioned role. It was even mentioned that the character design could be based on the one already seen in The War of the Realms, the plot line of the Marvel comics that was published in 2019. We will have to wait until next May, when it is released Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness to see if the data is accurate.

What would unite Fantastic Four with Doctor Strange?

The report of CBR it’s based on leak from MyTimeToShineHello, who allegedly leaked various information from Spider-Man: No Way Home that ended up being true. While it is not explained in what context the revelation would take place Fantastic 4 in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, the inclusion of the Illuminati is mentioned. That is to say, the group of superheroes that —in the comics, at least— has as members Stephen Strange himself and other characters such as Iron Man, Namor, Captain America, Professor X and Reed Richards.

Date of high in Disney plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies, access to the latest releases, to the catalog of Star and the best National Geographic documentaries.

Logically, it is still too early to take for granted or rule out anything about the upcoming releases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also, apparently in the first trailer of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, we haven’t even scratched the plot surface of the film. And the possible appearance of the Illuminati has also been reflected in other leaks, which even mention the return of Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier.

And in regards to Fantastic 4, the first taste of the new Reed Richards would be just a bite of what was to come later. The superhero family is expected to have a broader participation in Captain Marvel 2, which opens in November 2022, and in 2023 he will release his own film directed by Jon Watts. For now, we still have several months to go before Marvel Studios confirms what it has in hand with the new version of Fantastic 4.