It was on July 1 when it was announced that the blue screen would change to black to announce the problems, but it will return to its original color.

When the new Windows 11 operating system arrived, they changed the color of the screen showing errors from blue to black to go with the same dynamics as the startup and shutdown screen.

Now with the report of improvements that arrived with the beta version KB5007262, the return of the blue with the color of the BSOD (the malfunction of the device) is mentioned.

Why go back to the color blue?

As such there is no explanation of the decision in any comment of the beta version, but this return to the blue screen could come from the way of identifying a system problem for the user.

“We change the color of the screen to blue when a device stops working or there is a stop error like in previous versions of Windows”, Mentions the change log for build 22000.346.

It should be remembered that the famous blue screen of death was established in Windows 3.0 in 1990, and it always served to report hardware and memory failures.

On the other hand, there is a certain affinity of the company for the color blue, they even identify it as their own emblem color and hence that could be the reason for this decision.

The return of the blue screen and other modifications are still in the testing or beta phase, but it would have to come in the next update that has the Windows 11 operating system.

Although they are small changes, nostalgia arrived 5 months ago after the decision was notified, but the blue screen of death, although not good news, has become an emblem of every Windows computer.