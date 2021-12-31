Phil Spector

On January 16, 2021, Phil SPECTOR, 81, an American music producer, of the Beatles among others, died in prison where he was serving a sentence for murder.

AGX03 LOS ANGELES (USA), 10/2/2008.- The music producer Phil Spector arrives at the Los Angeles court in California, USA, where today, Thursday, October 2, the election of the jury for the second trial against him takes place. Spector is charged with the murder of actress Lara Clarkson. EFE / Andrew Gombert.

Larry king

Larry King, the American radio and television giant who achieved worldwide fame for interviewing political leaders and celebrities, died on January 23 at the age of 87, a victim of the covid.

Hank aaron

The Hall of Famer and top home runner in history for 31 years, died in his sleep at home on January 22 at the age of 86.

Dustin Diamond

44-year-old American actor Dustin Diamond, best known for appearing on the series “Saved by the Bell,” died on February 1 after a three-week battle with cancer.

Prince Philip of Edinburgh

Prince Felipe, husband of Queen Elizabeth II and father of her four children, was married to her for more than 73 years, and although as the consort of the sovereign he did not have a constitutional role, no one was as important as he in the life of the monarch. He died on April 9 at the age of 99.

DMX

DMX, one of America’s key hip-hop figures in the 1990s and 2000s, passed away on April 9 at the age of 50.

The actor also had suffered from a heart attack less than a week ago and was admitted to the hospital with assisted respiration.

Bob moses

Bob Moses, was an important civil rights leader in the United States and known above all for his work against racial segregation in the 60s, died at the age of 86, according to various media reports.