Dec 10, 2021 at 20:01 CET

JG Albalat

Vanessa Miralles’ family, the deputy director of the defunct Caixa de Catalunya (now BBVA) murdered by a client on July 5, 2016 at the Ganduxer street office in Barcelona, ​​claimed this Friday the bank and an insurance company 655,897 euros in the absence of effective security measures that could have prevented the crime, as well as the violation of the labor risk law due to their incorrect evaluation. BBVA’s lawyer argued that the measures were the regulations and referred to a previous sentence in another judicial process in which he agreed with them.

The head of the Social Court number 11 of Barcelona prevented El Periódico de Catalunya from entering the room, despite the fact that other people accessed it. According to the sources consulted, before the hearing began, the robed asked the lawyers for their opinion on the access of the press in the trial (something that is only common in cases of sexual or minor assaults), to which the BBVA lawyer gave his accordance.

At the trial the crime was relived. Vanessa, 42, was murdered by Eduardo Basug Ganasao, who entered the Caixa Catalunya office with a 25-centimeter knife, without being detected. Hours earlier, the criminal had finished off a friend of his and later committed suicide by jumping off a bridge in the General Miter round.

The family of the deceased woman maintains that the bank lacked security measures to prevent an event derived from “an accident at work & rdquor ;, since the motive for the crime was a matter that directly concerned the bank. Specifically, Basug acted out of fear of losing the apartment where he lived having guaranteed a mortgage loan from his nephew and that he did not pay. His target was the director, but at the time she was not at the branch.

Without metal detector

The lawyers for the victim’s family, Josep Roda Creus and Josep Vallejo, consider that the bank failed to comply with the legislation on risk prevention and the private security regulations, by not adopting the means to prevent the attack on an employee. The office did not have a metal detector (according to a witness from the bank, it is not mandatory) and only had an alarm button. The murderer was able to access the premises without problems with a knife. The plaintiffs argue that the murderer acted “willfully & rdquor; against who was responsible for the entity. At the trial, one of these lawyers qualified the bank’s action of “manifest negligence & rdquor ;, at the same time he stressed that the previous sentence in which they were not given the reason was issued in a different process, which “does not exempt from the legal discrepancy & rdquor; which is now being shuffled.

The old court ruling was the asset that the defense of the interests of the bank played. His lawyer had an impact the cases are uncertain and he insisted that the security conditions in the office were as required. “Even if there had been a breach, there was no causal link. The aggressor is only responsible for the aggression, the company cannot answer for it & rdquor ;, he stressed. “Against a murderer, there are few measures & rdquor ;, asserted the bank’s occupational risk manager.

The lawyer explained that the widower and the victim’s daughter have received 550,000 euros, both in aid for the education of the minor, as well as insurance and other concepts. The family of the murdered woman recognizes 100,000 euros for the education and that the largest amount, of more than 360,000 euros, has not been paid.