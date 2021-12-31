We have spoken countless times about the renewal of Outlook and how Microsoft is taking it in stride. This, far from being a bad thing, is a good thing because of its importance. Outlook is one of the pillars of Microsoft’s productivity and its evolution must be done with great tact and with exceptional performance. Project Monarch, as it is known internally, it should have come out this year … but it has been delayed.

Project Monarch, the long-awaited Outlook renewal that will arrive in 2022

The case of Monarch is peculiar, this year we have been able to see different Mail and Calendar applications. You will remember the case of One Outlook or the famous preview of the Calendar that disappeared. It is a fundamental pillar within Microsoft and should arrive in this next year.

In theory it would arrive in 2021 but, not even Zac bowden you know what happened to the alleged launch. We intuit that Project Monarch did not meet Microsoft’s quality standards and that is why it is not available yet. We are confident that the Redmond giant will be able to offer a renewed experience of the most characteristic apps in Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Project Monarch is designed around web technologies. However, with the launch of WinUI 3 Y WindowsApps SDK the team behind this work may be looking to modernize the experience with the latest tools available. We will be very attentive to know everything that happens to Project Monarch during 2022.