The expected KIA Sportage 2022 in detail in these new photos

The new KIA Sportage will land in European dealerships in 2022. In order to liven up the wait ahead to enjoy KIA’s renewed compact SUV, new and interesting photos have been unveiled. The new Sportage is an electrified and connected SUV.

Everything is ready to experience the commercial launch of the new KIA Sportage in Spain. The long-awaited revamp of KIA’s popular and successful compact SUV is just around the corner. However, to see the first units of this SUV in our dealers will still have to wait a few weeks. And it is that they will not disembark until the beginning of next year.

Under the premise of entertaining the wait that lies ahead, KIA has published some new and very interesting photos of the Sportage. Some images to enjoy in great detail the fifth generation of a central pillar on which the South Korean company is based in the Old Continent.

The new KIA Sportage will arrive in European dealerships in 2022

KIA Sportage 2022, a total renovation for the successful compact SUV



The first Units of the new Sportage will arrive at Spanish dealers in January 2022. However, KIA itself already indicated in its launch that, a few weeks before, the order book will be opened. As we have pointed out, the starting gun for its commercialization will be imminent.

Are photos of the new Sportage show units with different configurations. This highlights the high level of customization that will be in the range of the KIA SUV. You can choose from a wide selection of 17-, 18- or 19-inch alloy wheels. In addition, and as a first, it is possible to equip the body with a two-tone carving with the roof in black to create a striking contrast.

Inside there will also be various options for trim and upholstery. This will allow to create an atmosphere as well as an environment that reflects the personality of each driver. And what is equally important, with respect to the outgoing model, we are facing a great leap in quality. The construction conveys solidity and the materials in general are pleasant to the touch. And the settings are flawless. Especially in the more complete versions.

The new KIA Sportage 2022 and its commitment to electrification



KIA has taken advantage of the generational change of the Sportage to raise its bet on electrification in the competitive C-SUV segment. The new model, supported by the N3 platform (a new architecture), will have three levels of electrification. To technology 48 volt light hybrid (MHEV) we will have to add one hybrid variant (HEV) and another plug-in hybrid (PHEV).

All gasoline engines are electrified with the MHEV system, while in the diesel options there is a conventional block, a 1.6 CRDi 115 hp engine. A step above this block is located with 136 CV but, in this case, it is electrified.