It has been one of the revelations of the year. The Amazon Prime Video series close in 2021 –and it opens in 2022 with its last episode on January 14– with the sixth and final season of The Expanse. All a success of the science fiction genre praised by many of the fans of the saga. However, and as advanced The Verge, there is a part of this last season that is kept hidden within Amazon itself.

In other words, if you don’t pause the chapters you will miss 25 minutes of bonus content from The Expanse. A series of 5 sequences removed from the broadcast footage and exposed as vignettes that Amazon has decided to bury in the additional content section of each chapter. Eye, the scenes are arranged in a strict order; So if you end up reaching them, it is best that you respect the order established by Daniel Abrahan, showrunner of the series. In this way, while you are watching each installment of the series, you will have to stop for a few minutes to dive into these images. But only through smartphones, tablets and computers. Additional images are not yet available on television devices.

Are they relevant to understanding the end of The Expanse? The reality is, no. Otherwise, the production company and Amazon would have added this footage to the chapters. But in a series in which the second is a countdown and that has fans hooked on the genre, 25 minutes is a whole universe.

Regarding the content of the hidden scenes of The Expanse, Abraham points out that they are details –some of them small, but essential– of the characters that make up the series. A way of delving into its protagonists with small scenes that go outside the main plot.

The sixth season of The Expanse, still in broadcast, puts the finishing touch to a long way to create good content within the science fiction genre. Based on the books by James SA Corey and Ty Franck, the Amazon Prime Video series has already been billed as novel and elegant. Especially at a time when science fiction seems to be finding its limits when it comes to originality.

In broadcast since 2015, The Expanse It accomplished what others could not: create a bewildering vision of something that had been seen before. He also managed to overcome the potholes in the road. Since its broadcast on SyFy to a niche audience, The Expanse crossed borders and it was positioned as one of the successes of the Amazon streaming platform. One that now closes its stage with a 25-minute surprise made by and for the fans.