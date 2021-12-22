Murphy’s Law says that “anything that can go wrong will go wrong.” Another famous quote has another point of view: “Everything will be fine in the evening.” Europe has adopted the second adage as a natural gas supply strategy, and it’s not going well at all. European countries bet that prices would be low and that they could pick and contain any bad business attitudes from the Russian supplier with their combined market power. But Murphy’s Law has prevailed. Now Europe is wondering how this could have happened and why European countries are facing the highest prices in the history of gas and electricity.

And the European Union is already bracing for further increases as prices skyrocket, and virtually the entire European map continues to break records.

The European situation. With the continent struggling to maintain its energy needs as winter fully sets in, and while supply surges as economies emerge from pandemic lockdowns, the EU is facing tough times. A map recently posted by Energy Live shows some worrying figures for most European nations. The daily price of energy for most of Europe is at the upper end of the scale in euros per megawatt.

France, Germany, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands are in the highest echelons. For Germany, the price of 331.3 euros is already a record. In addition, energy prices in the UK have risen to 482 euros per MWh, their second highest level in history.

EUROPEAN ENERGY CRISIS: Wow, wow, wow … I’m running out of words to describe the European short-term electricity market. Multiple records breached for Monday. With the exception of Poland and Scandinavia, all Europe is above € 300 per MWh (France and Switzerland near € 400) pic.twitter.com/yRTKA9Jskp – Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) December 19, 2021

In Spain. Today the Spanish media echoed another story. The price of electricity will explode at the end of the year and tomorrow will exceed 360 euros per megawatt hour, another new record that we add to our collection. The wholesale price of electricity will again pulverize all records. Which is a little more than 20 euros over the record he had reached on Monday. The hourly curve remains practically flat at very high prices: it ranges from 331 euros to 380 euros / MWh.

With this new level, the wholesale price has now exceeded 300 euros for seven days in a row, a level that experts saw very far last summer, when the escalation began, due to the increase in the cost of natural gas and CO2 rights. . At this point, and looking at the futures, everything indicates that December will close as the most expensive month in the entire historical series. To give you an idea: current light values ​​are six times higher than a year ago, when they were around 50 or 60 euros on average per MWh.

Worst christmas. With the prospect of blackouts and supply fights, there is a growing sense of apprehension about a “different” Christmas. Indeed, a large price hike in the UK last month forced some industrial companies to cut production and seek state aid – a harbinger of what could widely happen in Europe just as it faces a Covid resurgence, with the omicron variant already everywhere. For governments, it could mean tension with neighboring countries as they act to protect supplies. For homes, it could mean being asked to use less energy or even to plan for ongoing blackouts.

Restrictions are tightening in some countries, while household budgets are in turn being squeezed by runaway inflation. On top of that, the icy weather could spell an eternal night for the continent. A return to the blockade like in Austria would help curb energy demand, although few governments want to do that. France is also particularly at risk. The possibility of a big frost in January and February is worrying the country’s network operator. And the availability of nuclear power plants, the workhorse of the French electricity system, is low after the pandemic delayed the maintenance of some reactors.

Lack of supplies. The problem is that any solution is unlikely to come from the supply side anytime soon, as Russian exporters only say what they have to do and Qatar says it is producing what it can. Instead, the energy industry is faced with relying on “demand destruction.” Gas storage in Europe is already lower than usual and France was also a key exporter of electricity to neighboring countries, meaning that the effects of a crisis would reverberate in Germany, Spain, Italy and Great Britain.

Peak demand is expected to be 80.7 gigawatts, still slightly past the record of 102 gigawatts in February 2012. And analysts have warned that gas reserves could drop to zero this winter if cold drives demand. . On the supply side, what Russia does will be key. President Vladimir Putin said he would help Europe with more supplies to stabilize the market, but although shipments have recovered after a drop in early November, they are low compared to last year. How much gas Russia sends to Europe in December remains a mystery.

Solidarity. And well, the European Union has what it calls principles of solidarity, which are supposed to prevent any state from blocking energy or gas exports and leaving another member in the lurch, especially when it comes to household supplies. However, solidarity has never been tested in a large-scale crisis and grid operators say they can halt or disrupt energy flows between countries if they have security of supply problems. And Europe gets half of its natural gas from Russia, so we’re in trouble. Europe’s gas buyers bet Russia needed its market more than they needed Russian gas. And not.