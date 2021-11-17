More than a year and a half in tests to develop one of the most important models of the German firm. The new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is not only a reference in its category in terms of performance, but also puts the end to the generation of one of the most important sports cars. A special configuration for true purists arriving in spring 2022.

Purists and lovers of the performance of Porsche models can be more than satisfied, because the German firm has presented, after a very long wait, the new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS. The real finishing touch to this generation of the compact sports car with only two seats that has captivated not a few customers. The new variant crowns a range that only with the aesthetics it offers is already capable of captivating.

If the 718 Cayman GT4 was already a beast of care, the Porsche specialists have given another twist to the sports car on the aesthetic level, with a level of aggressiveness more typical of the older brothers for this radical 718 Cayman. And it is enough to look at some details to verify that it has also been one of the requirements in development. Be careful, because one of those that stands out are the small fixed windows behind the doors, dispensing with the traditional glass that has been replaced by carbon ventilation pieces the motor.

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS can mount the optional Weissach package

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, light for maximum performance

On the front, everything is practically new, as it has a bumper with more defined lines, with some large air intakes at the ends, which supply cooling air to the engine next to the large lower grill. In addition, the front bumper has been designed with clear functional aerodynamics, as it has some fins at the ends Of the piece. As striking almost as the new ‘gooseneck’ spoiler inherited from the 911 GT3 RS, manually adjustable and capable of delivering no less than 25% more downforce than the GT4. In addition, the RS has a specific suspension, with new springs, dampers and stabilizer bars adjusted to offer greater stiffness.

Porsche is not just about appearance, and in this model to which it has added the two special letters of “Rennsport” there is no doubt that it has put all the meat on the spit. At first glance it is not appreciated, but the mark has lowered the weight by 35 kilograms compared to the CFRP-based Cayman GT4 -carbon fiber reinforced plastic- on the hood and front bumper panels. It has even saved on acoustic insulation, so the engine will be noticed more than necessary.

The first RS in the 718 range breaks a new record in terms of power. Under the rear hood mounts the engine six-cylinder naturally aspirated 4.0-liter boxer, the same as the Cayman GT4, but whose 420 hp are nothing in this new creation, as the performance has grown to a maximum power of 500 hp and a maximum torque of 450 Nm. Offered exclusively with automatic transmission 7-speed PDK, its performance is at the level of an unprecedented model: from zero to 100 km / h in 3.4 seconds, it can reach a top speed of 315 km / h and, be careful, because its engine can stretch up to 9,000 rpm.