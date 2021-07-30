How many times have we heard that the future is already in our hands thanks to technology?

The first tourist trip to space that Jeff Bezos made a few days ago is the faithful proof of this. However, on Earth, and in terms of Industrial Property (IP), adapting quickly or arriving late is the most important decision for companies today as we are obliged to respond to the needs of our clients or consumers and only by anticipating them can we to be up to date. Therefore, the new reality is leading us to exceed pre-established limits and continue to do so proactively.

IP generates a third of all jobs in Mexico; Salaries are 18% higher because of it and, for this reason, it is necessary to respond to change to continue protecting and adapting companies in technological development and promoting the economic progress of the country.

Decisions on innovation and intangible assets such as trademarks, patents, trade secrets, know-how, they become vital within organizations. This means that those who accelerate their transformation processes supported by technology, innovation and global impact will be in front of their opponents.

Decision makers in companies must consider that, currently, tools such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) allow them to have within the reach of an application, and in a matter of minutes, the future of innovation in the world to make effective decisions.

The advancement brought by the development of new technologies (such as cloud services, big data, wireless technology and video technology) for the access and flow of information, changed housing and consumption habits, as well as the process of creating new intangible assets. Examples of these advances are the implementation of Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain, allies in the protection of copyright works and electronic systems, which allow the initiation of online trials before various judicial authorities.

200 years ago, it was largely a matter of luck that an innovation came to fruition; Today, thanks to the global IP system, innovation and the future of technology in industry became the “order of the day”, adhering to rules and procedures applicable to all.

Technological innovation is one of the elements that determine the results of a company, since it can lead it to reap great benefits through the development of innovative products, in addition to the effective use of the tools offered by IP facilitates the process of launching technology to the market, reducing risks during its process and improving its competitiveness.

The accelerated development of technology presents opportunities to enhance the creation, protection and exploitation of intangible assets. This brings value and profitability to innovative organizations and presents opportunities for services and solutions, as there are more and more opportunities to bring technological development closer to organizations.

Challenges in an innovative world

There are many ways to take advantage of technological innovation within an organization, you can develop it or take advantage of the development of a third party without having to consider the investment from scratch. For this, since the corporate strategy is defined, it must be structured what is the viable option for your organization, the only consideration for those who define this strategy is to be clear about the objective of their investment to ensure profitability.

The same institutions that protect IP, such as WIPO, IMPI, among others, are incorporating tools for all matters related to searches, including blockchain for the encryption of sensitive data / industrial secrets, artificial intelligence for the analysis of big data and generation of studies, as well as in the categorization of large volumes of texts, trademark and technological surveillance, as well as translation of texts, among others.

Currently, IP is not thought of as a mere protection tool, as companies continue to give priority to the management of their intangible assets and the adoption of technologies that allow them to be exploited, they will reinforce their competitive advantage and democratization will become more evident. of the use of technologies in Industrial and Intellectual Property.

