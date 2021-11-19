The European Medicines Agency (EMA). It has begun to evaluate an application for the marketing authorization of the monoclonal antibody sotrovimab, developed by GSK and Vir Biotechnology, against Covid-19.

It will be marketed under the name Xevudy

If approved, it will be marketed under the name Xevudy. It is intended for the treatment of adults and adolescents with Covid-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen therapy and who are at increased risk of progressing to severe Covid-19.

Sotrovimab is intended for adults and adolescents with Covid-19 who do not require oxygen therapy and are at increased risk of developing severe disease.

The EMA will evaluate the benefits and risks of this monoclonal antibody in a short time. Indeed, it could deliver an opinion “within two months, depending on whether the data presented is sufficiently robust and whether more information is required to support the assessment.”

The CHMP evaluated the data from laboratory studies and animal studies.

This short deadline is possible because the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has already reviewed some data on the medicine during an ongoing review. During this phase, the CHMP evaluated data from laboratory studies and animal studies. Also data on the quality of the drug. In addition, the CHMP evaluated a study on the effects of sotrovimab in adult outpatients with mild symptoms of Covid-19.

The EMA could issue an opinion “within two months, depending on whether the data presented is sufficiently robust and whether more information is required to support the assessment”

ABOUT sotrovimab

Sotrovimab is designed to bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. When it binds to the spike protein, the virus’s ability to enter the cells of the body is reduced. This is expected to reduce the severity of the disease and the need for hospitalization for Covid-19 patients.

In June, GSK and Vir announced the full confirmatory results of the Comet-ICE phase III trial, which resulted in a 79% reduction in Covid-19 hospitalizations or death from any cause on Day 29 compared to the placebo.

Sotrovimab is already being used to treat Covid-19 patients in several countries

Results from the phase III trial showed a 79% reduction in Covid-19 hospitalizations or death.

Sotrovimab is already being used to treat Covid-19 patients in several countries around the world, through national agreements in Japan, Australia, Canada, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, and Switzerland. The companies announced yesterday an agreement with the United States for a total of approximately one billion dollars for the purchase of sotrovimab.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization for this drug in May. GSK will supply these doses to the US government before December 17. With the European Commission it maintains an agreement for the purchase of up to 220,000 doses.

Related Notes:

Five strategies for a more vital medical practice

GRAPH: These are the states with the worst health services

Regional Hospital Lic. Adolfo López Mateos; certified by the General Health Council