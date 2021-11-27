United Kingdom

The first country to shield itself was the United Kingdom, which announced on Thursday that it will ban the entry of people from six African countries: South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Eswatini from Friday.

“It is important that we make sure that we act immediately and by doing so we slow things down in terms of a potential entry (of the variant) into the country,” Shapps told Sky News television today.

The delta variant of the coronavirus reduces the effectiveness of vaccines

This measure, announced last night by Health Minister Sajid Javid, “will give scientists more time to work on genome sequencing, which involves growing cultures and takes several weeks, so that we can find out how worrisome this particular variant is. “added the head of Transport.

The new variant is “the most complex and worrying” seen so far, said today the medical adviser of the Agency of Health Security of the United Kingdom, Susan Hopkins, to the station BBC Radio 4.

“The first look shows that it has a variety of different mutations, it has 30 different mutations that seem relevant, twice what we had with the Delta,” he said.

On the other hand, in statements made today to the ITV channel, Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), points out that the rise in covid-19 cases detected in South Africa could be linked to greater transmissibility of the aforementioned variant.