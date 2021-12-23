The European Union has delayed the application of the MiCA (markets in crypto assets) regulation until well into 2024, as reported by the newspaper Five days on its web portal this past December 20, 2021.

This regulation with force of law is a regulation that the European market has been eagerly awaiting to be able to execute the provision of cryptoactive services with legal backing, and now its application has stalled after passing through the European Council that represents the 27 governments of the bloc.

The MiCA is an instrument that regulators of the old continent such as the Bank of Spain and the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) of that country have been waiting to regulate a sector which they believe is full of speculation and fraudulent schemes.

As highlighted Five days, the application of the MiCA is expected for the first semester of 2024, specifically between the months of May or June. However, despite this delay, other countries of the old continent such as Germany, France, Luxembourg and Portugal are choosing to create their own regulatory scheme that allows them to oversee the sector.

“… the draft European regulation provides for a simplified procedure to recognize authorized suppliers according to the regulations of the different countries. In other words, it encourages the enactment of national regulations, ”the newspaper highlights in its note.

Although the first draft of the regulation provided a period of 18 months from the entry into force for its effective application, the latest version modified the dates by advancing six months for virtual currencies linked to stablecoins, while delaying up to 24 months for assets remnants of the crypto ecosystem such as bitcoin.

