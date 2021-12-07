Biden’s proposed spending plan increases credits for electrics to $ 12,500 per vehicle. Between now and 2026, the base credit is $ 7,500, to which would be added $ 4,500 for cars made in unionized American plants and $ 500 more for those with batteries also made in the United States. Starting in 2027, vehicles would have to be made in the United States to qualify for any credit.

The EU is the latest in a series of key trading partners to criticize the provision, arguing that it would discriminate against foreign companies and harm American workers. Mexico and Canada said they would be willing to respond with countermeasures should the version approved by the House become law.

The tax credits “would lead to unjustified discrimination against EU automakers and auto components manufacturers,” Dombrovskis said in the letter. “I am very hopeful that it will not create unnecessary friction or create new barriers in the transatlantic relationship.”

Incentives only for electricity produced in unionized plants

Joe Biden sees the rapid adoption of battery-powered cars not only as a way to combat climate change, but as a way to stimulate the economy by creating new unionized jobs. Thus, his proposal is that the incentives be granted only to those who buy electric cars manufactured in plants in the country that operate under a collective contract negotiated with unions.

But none of the European or Asian automakers with plants in the United States have unionized staff. Only those of General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, located in the north, meet the requirement.

Dombrovskis questioned whether the provision would help the administration’s ultimate goal of supporting unionization of workers at the assembly plant. “It seems unlikely that the proposed consumer tax credits are effective tools to achieve greater labor unionization in the United States. And, instead, they could provide a discriminatory incentive to buy cars from manufacturers whose workers are already unionized,” the letter said. . The EU trade chief also said the bill would be “fundamentally incompatible” with World Trade Organization rules and could disrupt the transatlantic supply chain.

This is not the first friction between the European Union and the United States over trade issues. Three years ago, then-President Donald Trump imposed additional tariffs on steel and aluminum. The EU responded with retaliatory measures on iconic American products such as Harley-Davidson motorcycles, Levi’s jeans and Kentucky bourbon. In late October, the United States and the EU settled the trade dispute. But electric vehicle subsidies are now again churning the waters between the two markets.

With information from Bloomberg and AFP.