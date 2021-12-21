VinFast’s Vietnamese brand is poised to storm the European market. A strategy led by the former Opel, Michael Lohscheller, who has designed an attractive range of models to make the most important leap in the recent history of the firm. A premiere in Europe that will take place in 2022.

The next edition of CES 2022 to be held at the beginning of the new year in Las Vegas will be an important moment for the Vietnamese brand VinFast. At the great electronics fair, it will present five new models, three of them never seen before and which have been conceived for segments A, B and C, all of which are expected to be electric. The other two remaining are already known, the VF e35 and VF e36, which will be the first two to land in Europe.

The recently created Asian firm is led by a true specialist in the European market. This is Michael Lohscheller, former CEO of Opel, who is responsible for a new strategy with which to confront the zero-emission models of generalist brands, including the one he represented for so many years, with two models that will be incorporated into the segments D and E. All with a modern and elegant design straight out of the Pininfarina design studio, and with the technology of European suppliers such as AVL, Bosch, Magna Steyr or ZF.

The VinFast VF e36 is an E-segment SUV that will arrive in Europe at the end of 2022

VinFast electric SUVs to hit European roads in 2023

These plans have not changed since they were first unveiled just under two months ago. Nor have they changed the markets where they will introduce for the first time. Those of VinFast will be released in the United States, and in Europe, they will do so in France, Germany and the Netherlands at the same time. The firm has announced that the premiere in the Old Continent will take place at the end of 2022, with the delivery of the first units in mid-2022.

VinFast has also announced that, throughout 2023, the sales network will expand to other countries in Western Europe, but for now it keeps a secret of which will be the next. What we do know is that the manufacturer will copy the Tesla marketing model, an online sales system with deliveries in small facilities, so it will dispense with a network of traditional dealerships. The firm will give more details about the after-sales service as the landing nears the market.

Customers will have two models in principle, the VF e35 and VF e36. Both also share a very avant-garde interior design dominated by the most advanced connectivity technology, highlighting a large touch screen in the center console. The first will have versions with a single front engine-150 kW, 204 hp- or two engines, adding one more to the rear axle and having all-wheel drive. In this model, the battery will be 90 kWh and will offer a maximum range of 500 kilometers. In the second, the drive configuration will be the same, although the battery capacity will rise to 106 kWh offering about 550 kilometers of maximum autonomy.