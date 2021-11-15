It’s not something that everyone knows, but when we talk about transparency of public administrations and access to their documentation, We do not mean only that citizens can read official reports and meeting minutes, but frequently also the content of the electronic communications of politicians and officials …

…including emails and WhatsApp conversations; but the problem with digital is that, having its elimination just a click away in most cases, it is easy for – due to carelessness or (dis) interest – this kind of documentation ends up being ‘lost’ …





Those emails that you tell me about

The Dutch Martijn F. Nouwen is the director of the ‘Institute for Tax Transparency’ (Institute for Tax Transparency), an activist and scholar of jurisprudence who is immersed in an investigation on the way in which the states of the EU they negotiate and monitor their multi-million dollar tax deals with multinational companies.

His asset in this investigation was the EU Regulation No. 1049/2001, which guarantees citizens of the member countries of the European Union EU the “widest possible access” to all documents held by Community bodies (European Commission, European Parliament and Council of the EU), and that the necessary rules are established to allow such access “as easily as possible”.

There are very few exceptions to the exercise of this right (although it is true that some of them are somewhat broad): it is only legitimate to keep documentation away from citizen scrutiny in cases where public security, military / diplomatic / economic affairs of a member state are endangered or if dissemination forces disseminate personal data.

Nouwen’s problem is that when he requested access to the documentation he was looking for – which he expected to be large, with hundreds or thousands of documents related to “advanced pricing agreements” – from the European Commission they informed him that they only had three documents related to the subject … and finally they only gave him one of them. And what surprised Nouwen the most was that the community executive explicitly stated that they had no e-mail on this matter.

The transparency regulation classifies WhatsApp messages as documents subject to the norm, but the EU has unilaterally decided that, being ‘short-lived’ (sic), they can be deleted without problem

What had happened? Nouwen discovered that the Commission basically decides for itself which documentation deserves to be kept and which is irrelevant. And that means that emails and instant messages are considered as “short-lived” documentation, so they are arbitrarily excluded from the criteria established in the Transparency Regulations and, regularly, huge volumes of messages are eliminated.

‘Transparency’ is what I say (and ‘document’, the same)

How many? Not even the Commission itself knows for sure: in October alone, Commission staff generated 75 million emails. As most of them are considered not to contain “relevant information”, their content is not uploaded to the EU Ares register … so information disappears thanks to an automated system of “instant mass deletion” which has been in operation since July 2015.

The problem is that the criteria for evaluating something as ‘important’ have proven to be highly subjective in this case. Alexander Fanta, a journalist for the medium Netz Politik, requested last May access to the exchange of messages between the president Ursula von der Leyen and Albert Bourla, the CEO of the pharmaceutical company Pfizer (whose existence was made public thanks to a New York Times report).

The response to your request, signed by Ilze Juhansone, Secretary General of the Commission, was that the Commission is not in possession of said communications because they are

“documents of short duration that do not contain in principle important information on matters related to the policies, activities and decisions of the Commission”.

In short, what Any matter that the European Commission wants to keep away from public scrutiny, it is enough for them to negotiate it on WhatsApp, because

“The Commission’s record-keeping policy would in principle exclude instant messaging.”

All this despite the fact that the Transparency Regulation defines “document” in the following terms:

“All content, whatever its support (written in paper version or stored in electronic form, sound, visual or audiovisual recording) referring to issues related to the policies, actions and decisions that are the competence of the institution”.

I thought I saw a nice illegality …

Speaking to Der Spiegel, European regulation expert Alexander Thiele has expressed his opinion that such a “general denial of the political or legal relevance of text messages” would be “more than legally questionable”. The same happens with the principle of ‘delete everything that has not been expressly uploaded to the Ares registry’, because European regulations suggest taking the opposite approach: keeping everything that is not explicitly classified as private.

This problem arose, of course, prior to the mandate of the current community executive. However, Von Der Leyen does not seem to have the best track record to put the Commission back on the path of transparency: the German parliament already had to investigate her when it became known that she had dedicated herself to deleting text messages of her official motives during the period in which she served as Defense Minister.

Via | Der sppiegel

Image | Based on original by Pink Sherbet Photography