Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in a file image. EFE / Tatyana Zenkovich



Brussels, Nov 14 (EFE) .- The European Union (EU) plans to give the green light tomorrow to a new legal framework that will allow them to impose additional sanctions on Belarus in relation to the “hybrid attack” that the regime of Alexandr Lukashenko claims has launched by pushing migrants to the European border.

The EU foreign ministers, meeting in a Council in Brussels, hope to approve as a point without debate a new legal framework to promote the fifth round of sanctions against the Belarusian authorities.

After the last presidential elections in the country, in which Alexandr Lukashenko prevailed again and which the EU called fraud, the community bloc imposed different sanctions on those who were impeding the return to institutional order or who had participated in the repression of the protests citizens.

Now, it is about expanding that legal framework to sanction and accommodate those responsible for the situation on the Belarusian border with Poland and Lithuania, according to community and diplomatic sources.

The political agreement for this new framework has already been reached at the level of European ambassadors and the only thing missing is the approval of the ministers, but no names can yet be added to the black list on Monday as the work to do so must continue, according to the European sources, who acknowledge that some Member States have already made concrete proposals.

The EU is also “exploring” the possibility of sanctioning airlines “that do not cooperate” and “are complicit” in the transfer of migrants from Middle Eastern countries to Minsk, as acknowledged on Friday by community spokesperson Dana Spinant.

The European Commission affirms that it has already obtained the commitment of several airlines to prevent the arrival of these people to Belarusian territory, since the Lukashenko regime is accused of orchestrating these trips and then taking the migrants to the external borders of the EU with the aim of exerting political pressure.

In anticipation of the new restrictive measures that Europe is preparing, Lukashenko threatened last Thursday even to close the passage of Russian gas through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, although on Saturday, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, an ally of the Belarusian regime, warned of the “Great damage” that this could cause the European energy sector and that it would not contribute to their relations.

LATIN AMERICA AND ASSOCIATION ORIENTAL

During this Council, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, will inform the 27 ministers about his recent trip to Peru and Brazil to strengthen ties with Latin America, a partner that the Union considers a priority for its objectives and of which a close mentality and values ​​stand out.

On the other hand, despite Borrell’s willingness to try to organize a new summit between the two regions soon, community sources considered that it cannot be said “100% sure” that it may take place next year, especially due to the internal situation that lives the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

The Nicaraguan government has already announced that it will not support Argentina for the temporary presidency of Celac, considering that the Argentine government has become an “instrument of North American imperialism.”

Another highlight of the day will be the meeting on the margins of the Council with the foreign ministers of the former Soviet republics of the Eastern Partnership (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine), among whom the Belarusian will not appear due to the confrontation that keep both parties.

At the meeting they will prepare the summit of leaders of the EU and the Eastern Partnership scheduled for December.

FUTURE OF DEFENSE

The Community Foreign Ministers will close the day with a meeting with their Defense counterparts on the so-called “Strategic Compass”, the plan for a more autonomous European defense that Borrell will present to them.

Borrell was commissioned in June 2020 by EU leaders to prepare a “guide to action” in the field of defense; Negotiations with the countries will begin tomorrow to approve the final version in March 2022.

One of the star proposals is the creation of “interoperable modules” to quickly mobilize some 5,000 troops in missions contemplated in the treaties, which may include the “use of force” and which include the interposition between forces in combat, provide security to an airport or the evacuation of civilians.

To combat hybrid and cyber warfare, the strategy calls for bringing together the different community initiatives against cyberattacks, foreign interference or manipulation attempts, and promoting an innovation center within the European Defense Agency.