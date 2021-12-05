EFE.- The European Union (EU) “needs migrants,” although some states do not agree, but the migratory flow “must be regulated,” said the high community representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, for whom it cannot be allowed to people “become a weapon”, as Belarus has done.

“Immigration is a big problem with many faces, which must be regulated, there must be no perception of an uncontrolled flow where some profit, others risk their lives and are often misled: Europe is experiencing a demographic winter, outsiders are needed , but to manage it, a common immigration and asylum policy is needed, “said Borrell.

“But so far, I regret to say, the EU member states have not agreed and the commission’s proposals have not been accepted,” he added at an international forum on the Mediterranean organized by the Italian Foreign Ministry.

Read: Merkel addresses one last message to the Germans and calls them to get vaccinated

Borrell insisted that what is needed is “a way to manage immigration, because each country defends its own borders, but also those of the EU; because not all of them are asylum seekers, we must study the situation to treat cases differently ”.

“The immigration problem is exacerbated by situations like Belarus, which has called people from all over the world with false promises. We cannot allow ourselves that, we cannot allow people to become a weapon ”.

In his speech, Borrell also referred to the situation in Libya, on which he stressed the need for elections to be held despite the difficulties. “It is not a magic wand, but it brings legitimacy,” he said, because otherwise “how are the resources distributed? How is the country managed?”, He added, by ensuring that the EU “is ready to send observers.”

On Syria, he compared the situation with that of Afghanistan: “We provide humanitarian aid to the Syrians, but that does not mean that we are going to recognize (Bashar al) Assad; the same is true for Afghans, we provide aid, but it is not recognition to the Taliban “because” winning the war is not enough to be recognized politically. “

And on Iran, Borrell assured that the EU is working to “try to save the nuclear agreement”, which “is also an economic agreement” from which former US President Donald Trump withdrew “without taking into account the consequences and until then Iran did. had respected. If now we want him to come back (…) we have to give him something in return ”.

We invite you to follow our Facebook page

“The negotiators have promised to return to Vienna next week. Let’s go back to the table and see the real figures that the energy agencies give ”on the enrichment of Iranian uranium, he said.