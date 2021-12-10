The Strategic Project for the Recovery and Economic Transformation (PERTE) of the electric vehicle includes a total of 24,000 million from public and private companies.

The European Commission has communicated to the Government of Spain that it gives the green light to 3 billion euros belonging to the PERTE, the impulse plan for the electric vehicle, as well as the technology and industry associated with it.

This has been confirmed by the Vice President of the European Union, Margrethe Vestager, noting that “this Spanish plan of 3,000 million euros will contribute to enabling an innovative and sustainable value chain for electric vehicles, in line with state aid rules and the objectives of the European Green Deal.

The Strategic Project for the Recovery and Economic Transformation of the electric vehicle will be financed by the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism (RRF) of the European Union framed within the program Next Generation EU.

This type of aid will serve to support research, development and innovation, but also other aspects such as environmental protection and energy efficiency of the companies involved in the value chain of electric and connected vehicles.

PERTE has a total planned investment of 24,000 million euros until 2023, of which 4,300 would come from public bodies and the rest from private investments aimed at creating the optimal environment for Spain to become one of the European powers in terms of sustainable mobility.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, has affirmed that the authorization of the European Commission is “magnificent news that will help the sector’s digital and sustainable recovery. This project is a historic opportunity to turn the manufacturing of the electric and connected vehicle into a tractor project that strengthens the automotive industry throughout the country ».

The Government of Spain manages forecasts that speak of a generation of 140,000 jobs and a contribution to the country’s GDP of between 1% and 1.7%. Regarding the industry, it is expected to reach 250,000 registered vehicles in 2023, in addition to more than 100,000 recharging points distributed throughout the national territory.

The industry moves

We recently heard the news that Spain will have its first battery factory for electric vehicles in 2023, as well as its first floating offshore wind farm.

Similarly, the opening of the first public hydrogeneration plant in Zaragoza is already planned and Iberdrola and H2 Green Steel are working on the start-up of a green hydrogen generation factory also located in our country.

All this with the aim of taking advantage of the resources that Spain offers and that place it as one of the potential leaders of the renewable and sustainable European sector in the coming years.