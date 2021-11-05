Finally, The Eternals they hit theaters in various countries. However, some places banned its premiere for this reason.

Because Disney refused to remove the LGTBQ + plot that is part of Los Eternos, several countries decided to turn their back on the new Marvel Studios movie. In this way, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will not be able to see the film in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar, located in the Persian Gulf. On the contrary, the film is still among the titles that will be released soon in the United Arab Emirates.

According to information shared by The Hollywood Reporter, this decision was made because Los Eternos includes a love affair between Phastos, the MCU’s first homosexual superhero, and her husband Ben. Despite complaints from several countries, the distributor decided to stick with its idea and for this reason, they have not cut the plot of the characters. It should be noted that, unfortunately, homosexuality continues to be illegal throughout the Gulf. For this reason, every film that contains an LGBTIQ + scene ends up not reaching theaters.

More representation

During an interview with Variety, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, revealed that Phastos de Los Eternos is just the beginning of the representation of the LGTBIQ + collective in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: «There have already been gay heroes in comics. They should have been in the movies for a long time. This is only the beginning.

“I think that much of what we are going to present will be representative of the world today. We are not going to nail it in the first or second movie, or the first or second series, but we will do our best to represent it correctly. We do it when it suits the character. We are not going to do it because it is politically correct or incorrect. Don’t forget that we follow the comics. We try to be as faithful as possible. And in the comics, that’s how he is », explained producer Victoria Alonso.