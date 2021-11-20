Patton Oswalt has shared images of how he shot his scene as Pip the troll in the movie The Eternals.

Attention SPOILERS. The movie of The Eternals has two post-credits scenes and in one of them we can see Harry Styles What Eros / Starfox. This spectacular character is introduced by another little man who arrives drunk named Pip the troll. It is done in CGI and therefore an actor had to use motion capture technology to portray it. Is about Patton oswalt, famous for lending his voice to Remy in Ratatouille or by movies like Long life and prosperity (2017) and The circle (2017).

But also, apart from The Eternals, He has worked on many other Marvel projects, since we could see him in Agents of SHIELD and has lent his voice to MODOK and Uncle Ben on the show Spider-man (2017 – 2019).

Without forgetting that we can see it in The Sandman What Matthew the raven on Netflix. What will undoubtedly be one of the most spectacular comic book adaptations of 2022.

Hopefully he has many more appearances in the future in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

After the great success of the first installment that has already raised more than 301 million dollars, Marvel studios will do The Eternals 2. It will be at that moment when Eros (Harry Styles) is more relevant, since it aims to help the heroes and surely Pip the troll will be next to him. Forming a very interesting duo! Without forgetting that in the comics he has always been a great ally of Adam warlock. So they can form a most curious trio.

Are you looking forward to seeing Pip the troll again in The Eternals 2 or in another Marvel Studios movie? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. While we wait for future projects to be revealed, we can see all the installments of the saga in Disney Plus.