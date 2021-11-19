The Eternals hit theaters around the world, and it became a hit. However, X-Men fans are not very happy.

After so much waiting, finally The Eternals it is available in the different cinemas. This film received many positive comments, although it also faced some criticism. However, fans of Marvel are eager to see what the studio plans are for the future of these characters, which are played by great actors such as Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, among others.

While we wait for details on the future of Los Eternos, fans of X Men They were disappointed for a specific reason: The new MCU movie put an end to a surprising theory. In this new production, the Celestials are very different from the cosmic beings that the comics present to us. This reality will dramatically rewrite the history of mutants when mutants join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From the study they decided to avoid the idea that Celestials are composed of “Living light”. Instead, they turned them into beings that wove worlds and galaxies into existence. However, there is a crucial difference between the Celestials seen in the movie and those seen in the main comic book continuity.

In the comics, these powerful beings travel the universe in search of inhabited worlds and experiment with the beings they find there. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these characters search for worlds with potential for life to implant an embryo within them. In this way, The Eternals are sent to protect the precious life energy from which the future Celestial that lies at the core of the planet will feed. Celestials are still creators, but they are not associated with anything resembling the kind of sophisticated genetic engineering seen in the comics.

How does it affect the X-Men?

According Screenrant, this change made in Los Eternos is of vital importance for the entrance of X-Men to the MCU. Within the comics, the crucial “Gen X” one of these mutants was artificially implanted within humanity by the Celestials. Due to the modifications that the studio made in this new production, some fans believe that it will no longer be possible for this film of the introduction to mutants in the future. They also ensure that the origin of the mutant race comic will not be able to be shown on the big screen. At least not in the same way.

Faced with so much scandal, the producer of Los Eternos decided to clarify the matter: “Our goal with Eternals was not to make it a movie about diversity the way I think the X-Men should be.”

