The screenwriter of Los Eternos has resolved the question of why Harry Styles’ Eros meets Angelina Jolie’s Thena.

Attention SPOILERS. The movie of The Eternals focuses on the Celestial Arishem that sends a group of heroes to Earth to defend its inhabitants from The deviants. How to introduce 10 new characters seemed little, they decided to add to Eros from Harry Styles in one of the post-credits scenes. When we first see him, he talks about Thena from Angelina Jolie. But … why do you know her?

In fact, Eros says: And you are as beautiful as the legend says, Thena.

The screenwriter Ryan firpo wanted to reveal some details of the film The Eternals:

“I think on each individual mission, they have no recollection of communicating with other Eternals, I guess that’s what I would say. Maybe it happened on other planets. Maybe they even changed them and did other missions on other planets with a different group.

But they have no memory of it because their memories fade between missions. So they were clearly aware that there were other Eternals out there. That’s built into their entire deal. But I don’t think they were in active communication with them.

So may the team of The Eternals is not always the same, so that over thousands of years they have been able to have contact with numerous beings throughout the world. Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe and that explains that there is a legend around Thena.

The sequel should give more details about all this.

The Eternals is being a box office success, having grossed more than $ 336 million since its release. Therefore, in Marvel studios They already have plans for a sequel in which we will surely see much more of Thena from Angelina Jolie and Eros from Harry Styles. Remember that this last character is considered a true flirt, so who knows if the relationship between them rises to a new level.

Let’s hope they reveal all the plans for these interesting characters soon. While we can see the rest of the deliveries of Marvel studios on the Disney Plus streaming platform.