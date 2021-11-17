Without a doubt, one of the most fascinating characters in the movie The Eternals is Arishem, the Celestial who interacts with the protagonists.

The actor David kaye (Ben 10, Ducktales) was in charge of lending his voice to Arishem, the Celestial who sends The Eternals to the earth. This spectacular character could have a great future in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe and we will probably see him in the sequel, as he must judge the heroes who interrupted the birth of Tiamut, another Celestial.

In a recent interview David kaye talked about his participation in the film The Eternals and the future of Arishem:

I have no idea with him. I’m still enjoying my 15 minutes of fame here! (Laughs) You never know. I have no idea. It’s so secret. So I couldn’t say anything anyway! He certainly leaves it all open and there are all kinds of little Easter Eggs and mentions. They talk about some of the other hero groups which was great.

About the participation of Harry Styles on The Eternals said: “I know! There were six people in the theater and as soon as Harry appeared, they all screamed with excitement.

“Disney is an incredible company because the opportunity, the stories and the worlds… This could last forever. It is so deep and so amazing. There are many ways this could happen. It is an endless well of stories, ideas and characters. They could extract this forever. There are tons. Wherever they want to take it, there is no shortage of material, that’s for sure.

She also revealed who she would like her character to cross paths with.

Arishem it’s a Heavenly so powerful that he could be a brutal match for heroes. But if we see it in the sequel to The Eternals or any other movie of Marvel studios, the actor David kaye wants to match these characters:

“I’m not sure. I keep going to the X-Men or the Avengers. One of the Avengers for sure due to my experience and history with Assemble. It would be great to interact with that team. Maybe with the Hulk. When they suggested to Galactus, the actor added: “There you go! Look, you’re thinking big.

So we hope we can see again Arishem in a future movie of The Eternals. As they unveil their plans, we can see all the installments of the saga on Disney Plus.