The writers of the film The Eternals have revealed the impact of these characters in the multiverse.

After the Infinity saga where the heroes had to face Thanos, now the great threat in Marvel studios It will be the “multiverse” that is why there will be so many references to this in the different movies and series. Something that even affects The Eternals, a movie that explains the origin of everything.

The scriptwriters of The Eternals have revealed very interesting details in a recent interview:

“What I will say is that the multiverse is the logical conclusion of where we wanted to go with all these incredible stories. The Eternals are really throwing us into the atmosphere, into the cosmos. That is a complete gate. The guards touched her. Thor touched her. How many planets? How many stories? There are so many things we can go, see and explore.

The multiverse was inevitable.

“With the multiverse, that’s intrinsic to the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. If you’re in the Marvel Universe, if you’ve been reading Earth-616 or Earth-613, there are all these different planets. A great inspiration that we read in the comics of The Eternals of Earth-X. Earth-X was like the writer Jim Krueger and the incredible team that made that story. If you want to be taken on a journey through the history and who’s who of the Marvel Universe, that’s a great run. Even Neil Gaiman’s run from The Eternals is an amazing read. ”

“Speaking of all these different executions of The Eternals, it just talks about why the multiverse is something intrinsic to the comic book medium. Basically comics, how they work, is that different artists and writers come in and do their iteration on that character or that set of characters. So by opening up a multiverse for the MCU, you introduce that possibility to do that. It tells different versions of the same story, the way they have been doing it in the comics for the last 50 years or more. “

The Eternals opens in theaters on November 5. The rest of deliveries of Marvel studios are available in Disney Plus.