In the comics, Druig usually uses his power for evil, but in the Eternals movie they have changed him a lot and this is the explanation.

One of the most fascinating characters in The Eternals Without at doubt it is Druig, played by the great actor Barry keoghan (Dunkirk, The Batman). This hero has the ability to control the minds of humans and there is a moment that he tries to manipulate them all so that they do not harm each other. However, in the end he decides to retire to a jungle and only controls a small community. While in the comics he was the leader of the fictional little country called Vorozheika and he didn’t have that much respect for humanity. In addition, its power was to generate energy fields and it could even teleport.

Now, one of the screenwriters of Los Eternos, Ryan firpo, wanted to explain why they changed so much to Druig with respect to the comics of Marvel:

Obviously, the Eternals are grappling with their faith in humanity for these thousands of years that they have been watching. So when it comes to the final debate, each member of the group falls to one of the two sides of that debate. With Druig in particular, if you think about his power, he spends a lot of time inside the minds of humans, so he’s basically going to understand them on a level that is deeper than many of the other Eternals, who simply cannot achieve that perspective. ».

And I think that makes Druig a very tragic figure because he loves humanity and appreciates its full potential, but he also sees the dangers and downfalls of human nature, and he witnesses them firsthand, so really he feels humanity on a level that other people don’t. ‘

It enters the minds of human beings, but its goal is to keep them safe.

So his desire to control humanity is not coming from a megalomaniac place, he is not doing it out of a sense of power, he is doing it from a place of love. I think that’s why you get that balance where what he’s doing technically isn’t very kosher, but he’s not doing it just to control these people and turn them into slaves, he’s doing it to protect them. So I think that’s where you get that balance. “

Did you like the character of Druig from Los Eternos? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. The film is now available in theaters, while the rest of the installments of Marvel studios can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.