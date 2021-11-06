We recently learned that they almost added 2 more characters to Los Eternos and now we know the identity of one of them.

The movie of The Eternals greatly expands the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe since they have included 10 new heroes, but there are almost 12. So they discarded 2 and one even had a great connection to Thor in the comics.

The screenwriters of Los Eternos Ryan and Kaz Firpo, recently talked about the film in an interview:

«Once upon a time there were twelve Eternals, and two of them did not make the cut… There were two Eternals that we love very much. They reached the floor of the editing room… There were literally hundreds of characters to choose from. We were given a binder when we started this process, Ryan and I just sat down and flipped through the pages and picked the ones that we thought might best reflect the world, whose powers were the most interesting and compelling, and that really was our journey from the beginning. This was a movie about family. And we said this is a found family and we wanted to make sure that all over the world people see themselves in this movie for sure. “

This is one of the heroes they almost select.

“From the beginning, I think they just liked the idea of ​​having a dozen members of Los Eternos. It’s a good number, so they were pushing that. And we were saying: there are a lot of people that we have never met. But they were like, let’s try it, so we did it for a draft, and the first thing they said was, Okay, let’s only have ten. One that disappeared was Vampire, who was one of producer Nate Moore’s favorites. “

Vampire was featured in the comics of Thor In 1979, the character made a career as a professional wrestler, until one of his opponents became a Deviant. Taking into account that the characters of Los Eternos have changed a lot with respect to the comics of MarvelSurely if we got to see Vampiro it would have been quite different. Although who knows if they save it for a future delivery of the UCM.

The Eternals hits theaters on November 5, 2021. The rest of the deliveries of Marvel studios can be seen in Disney Plus.