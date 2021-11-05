It seemed like this day was never going to come, but it has finally come. Italian Gabriele Tarquini has announced his retirement at 59, after more than four decades competing at the top level in the reference categories worldwide. The official Hyundai driver will put the finishing touch on his career in the final race of the 2021 WTCR campaign in Sochi, this being his last appearance in a championship in which he has competed uninterruptedly since his debut in the WTCC in 2005. The Italian can boast of having won categories such as the BTCC, the ETCC or the WTCC itself, in addition to the WTCR in 2018.

Gabriele Tarquini’s career began in 1974 in karting, a discipline in which he competed until the 1980s. His single-seater debut took place in Italian Formula 3, and then made the leap to European F3. Your first steps in this category and in Formula 3000 served Tarquini to gain a niche in the 1985 24 Hours of Le Mans, the only edition that has been disputed. Beyond this ‘flirtation’ with La Sarthe, Gabriele continued to compete in Formula 3000 until his Formula 1 debut in 1987 with the Osella Squadra Corse team.

Gabriele Tarquini has been part of the WTCC and WTCR grid uninterruptedly since 2005.

In 1988 he settled in Formula 1 thanks to Coloni SpA, although the Italian did not score his first point in the premier class until a year later, already as an AGS pilot. His stay in Formula 1 lasted until 1994, although he still contested one last Grand Prix with Tyrrell in 1995. By then, Tarquini was already BTCC champion, since the Italian combined his last full year in Formula 1 with his program in the British Touring Car with Alfa Romeo, a category in which he won with an Alfa Romeo 155 TS. Without success in his passage through the DTM and the ITCC, Tarquini returned to the BTCC and tested at the STCC, with partial victories, but no title options.

With the arrival of the new century, Gabriele Tarquini found his place again in 2001 at the ETCC. In this category he began to meet again as a rider with JAS and Honda. With everything, Tarquini had to wait until 2003 to win the ETCC, again at the controls of an Alfa Romeo. Unable to revalidate his title in 2004, Gabriele made the leap to the WTCC in 2005 As an official pilot of the Italian brand, how could it be otherwise. In 2006 he signed for SEAT, a decision that takes him to his first world title. At the controls of the SEAT León TDI, Gabriele Tarquini is proclaimed WTCC champion in 2009.

Runner-up in 2010, Tarquini was loyal to SEAT after the official departure of the team and raced with the cars of the Spanish brand until in 2013 he signed for Honda. In his first season as a rider for the Japanese brand he achieved the runner-up, perhaps his last year at a high level in the WTCC, even if afterwards he has achieved numerous podiums and victories. In fact, his presence in the last WTCC season in 2017 is testimonial, although it served the Italian to prepare the Hyundai i30 N TCR for 2018, season in which WTCR debuts and Gabriele became champion. With the South Korean firm, he will now end his sporting career at 59 years old.