The live action from Cowboy bebop is at the center of the debate. The program, created by Jeff Pinkner and André Nemec, will not leave anyone indifferent. With an elegant staging, a well-constructed script, and an obvious homage to the original material, Cowboy bebop seeks to combine two different languages. It does not always succeed, but at least the intention to tell one of the great anime stories in all its fullness is evident.

One of the great points in favor of the Netflix series has undoubtedly been bringing several iconic characters to the new version. Especially one that could be ignored or softened in favor of new audiences. However, the production of Cowboy bebop made smart decisions to set the atmosphere and capture the essentials of the animated classic. One of them was to include symbolic figures from the original plot in new places or to accentuate their importance.

In this case, a curious focal point was on the psychopathic murderer Pierrot Le Fou, an iconic character from the anime. With a chapter that includes his name, released on March 13, 1999, he embodied violence in its purest form. But beyond that, it was all a display of analysis on the darkness of madness and their ways of expressing terror. Cowboy bebopKnown for her ability to embrace multiple points of view at once, she achieved with Pierrot Le Fou a strange vision of fear.

From the drawing to the live action version of ‘Cowboy bebop‘: fear in its purest form

Cowboy bebop, Pierrot Le Fou is a clone and also the first attempt to create the perfect assassin. An unstoppable killing machine that lacked any sentiment. Spike Spiegel was the only person capable of surviving his siege and attack. In fact, the iconic scene that includes the confrontation between both characters in the amusement park of Space Land, It is one of the most remembered anime. Pierrot Le Fou is one of the countless references that anime contains to cinema and the world of music. The character’s name is inspired by the 1965 French film of the same name directed by Jean-Luc Godard.

Pierrot was subjected to medical experiments that allowed him to gain superhuman strength and speed, as well as the ability to fly and summon a force shield. “Pierrot Le Fou,” the twelfth episode of the original anime, is often remembered for departing from the neo-noir genre to get much closer to horror. To the relief and satisfaction of fans, the character of Cowboy bebop – and its context – reached the live action in all its destructive potential. Also as one of the high points of a production with an irregular plot.

In fact, Pierrot Le Fou’s version surprises with its attachment to the original character. Also for giving the plot one of its most curious chapters and the one that shows up what point the anime and the live action can be mixed. There is an intelligent perception of danger and threat, which is carried over from anime to television series with care. In fact, the entire sequence is a celebration of the central idea of Cowboy bebopand the singular insight into his antihero Spike (John Cho). For the occasion, the production created the right conditions for the scene to emulate the already classic anime.

The actor Josh Randall, in charge of embodying the character, surprises with his ability to capture the deranged and violent air of the original. What’s more, the production of the series placed special emphasis on reproducing the feeling that the chapter is far from the tone of the program. Much more like a short, tense narrative of terror, the episode recreates the violent encounter between Spike and Le Fou detail by detail.

Many of the fans were concerned during the filming of the live action, on the possibility that the fundamental narrative thread was eliminated. However, the production was commissioned to show in several images the level of neatness of the production.