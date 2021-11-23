We are just a few weeks away from the end of 2021 and the time has come to find out which video games will be available for download at December those who are subscribed to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate thanks to the service Games With Gold.

In order not to be out of habit, two of the four titles chosen correspond to the catalog of Xbox One, while the remaining two were originally published in Xbox 360, so let’s review what the new additions will be.

Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S games free in December 2021

The Escapists 2 (valued at € 19.99) – Available from December 1 to December 31. Once we have to draw up the perfect plan to escape from a maximum security prison. For this we will have new tools and actions to carry out our perfect plan in which we can count on the help of other players thanks to its local and online multiplayer.

Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition (valued at 24.99 euros): available from December 16 to January 15. The popular strategy saga will challenge us to expand the reign of our dynasty with this special edition that includes the expansions The Big Cheese, Hostile Takeover and five exclusive maps until we become a dictator from the Cold War to beyond the 21st century.

Xbox 360 games free in December 2021