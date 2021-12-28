This is the reason why you cannot share your location on Google Maps for more than 24 hours.

Google Maps is one of the most used applications allowing people to guide themselves on their journeys or simply browse about upcoming destinations, but it also allows know the real-time location of some of your contacts in a feature that can be configured to be active for a specified time.

However, during the last hours, there are many users who are complaining in the official google forums that this Google Maps location sharing feature does not seem to work properly, but in reality it is not a bug, but relative to the age restrictions that Google has set.

And it is that Google Maps allows us to share the location in real time with certain contacts so that we can see where they are at all times, and this function allows us to configure it under two temporary options: from 1 hour to 24 hours, but also until the user deactivates the feature.

It is specifically this last option, that of “until the user deactivates it”, which is disappearing in many user accounts, and from there come the complaints in the official Google forums.

But it is not a failure, but rather it is due to a privacy resource that is included within the Google use regulations. Nevertheless, on the official support page, it can be read that the location sharing feature can launch some kind of warning according to a number of cases.

One of them is when “our systems indicate that you are under 18 years of age, so you will not be able to share your location for more than 24 hours”.

This is because the Google accounts of underage users have these types of restrictions, a regulation that seems to be being released now but was already present some time ago.

In any case, it is a regulation more than logical for Google, and the user has the option of renewing access to their location after that time.