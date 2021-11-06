Giving audiovisual context to the motivations of the characters is much better than just providing us with a verbal explanation about them. Thus, viewers assume them with a greater dramatic load, and this is well understood by David S. Goyer (The dark knight), Josh Friedman (Snowpiercer) and screenwriter Sarah Nolen (The Americans) with Phara (Kubbra Sait) at the beginning of the episode “The Missing Piece” (1×08) of Foundation (since 2021), the Serie produced by Apple TV + based on the unforgettable novels of Isaac Asimov.

The contrast of the exuberant nature of Anacreonte with technological environments and science fiction structures, as in previous chapters the aquatic ones of Synnax versus those of Trantor in “The Emperor’s Peace” (1×01), instead of being shocking, which achieves is that they increase the sensations of wonder for each composition of splendid images that they offer us.

Later, they recover the moments after the great revelation of the last scene of “Mysteries and Martyrs” (1×07), and what they unravel then, in the last bars of this, is another very important discovery on the enigmatic plans of Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) in Foundation, which lovers of Isaac Asimov’s books will appreciate more. And, in the next, a nice twist on the fate of Hugo Crast (Daniel MacPherson).

A good job from Roxann Dawson in ‘Foundation’

“The Missing Piece” has been made by Roxann dawson, who began her film career as an actress, and we’ve seen her playing Felicia Barron in Witch hunt (Irvin Winkler, 1991), Lieutenant B’Elanna Torres in all 168 episodes of Star Trek: Voyager (Rick Berman, Michael Piller and Jeri Taylor, 1995-2001) or Detective Ortega in the chapter “A Family Affair” (7×07) The Closer (James Duff, 2005-2012).

And it was precisely in the fiction derived from the creation of Gene Roddenberry (since 1966) where he began to direct; jumping then to Star Trek: Enterprise (Berman and Brannon Braga, 2001-2005), Lost (JJ Abrams, Damon Lindelof and Jeffrey Lieber, 2004-2010), the aforementioned The Closer, Treme (David Simon and Eric Ellis Overmyer, 2010-2013), House of Cards (Beau Willimon, 2013-2018), This Is Us (Dan Fogelman, since 2016) o The Deuce (Simon and George Pelecanos, 2017-2019).

On this episode from Foundation, the Californian filmmaker has regulated her abilities to achieve a subtle efficiency in dramatic construction. Sarah Nolen’s writing, based on the very free path traced by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman for the psychohistoric plot of Isaac Asimov, is so interesting that only such an approach, fleeing from virguerias and grandiloquent resources, could make sense and be of real benefit.

Ingredients and resolutions of greatest interest

The beautiful soundtrack by Bear McCreary (The walking dead) does not lose gravel and rocks each sequence without interruptions, and parallel mounting by Emily Greene (The Blacklist) from Sarah Nolen’s script for the ordeal that Imperial Brother Day (Lee Pace) must face in The Maiden is a wonderful example of narrative economy. And his interaction with one of the pilgrims, a poor old worker, feels unusually satisfying.

After another framing that provides us with a very singular vision of a cave mirror in the Belly, the turn that events take for the religious conflict surprises us and makes us squint with suspicion. With good reason, as they confirm us in the pleasant final scene, which, along with the development of the other confrontations in “The Missing Piece” and what its concepts imply and how they are resolved, they point to this episode as the most interesting of Foundation up to now.