If we delve into the role of advertising industry and its influence on the climate crisis that it is facing at a global level, until now, has been presented as a business and institutional communication mechanism that allows consolidating the prevailing crisis; However, the industry is shifting towards new ways of advertising kindly, with us and with our planet, and that is its biggest challenge.

Advertising has changed our perspective and has minimized the options, making them disposable, in itself, an infinite waste. All based on an illusion of comfort at the expense of the planet, says the campaign “Change something, change everything” in its manifesto.

The advertising industry has a great responsibility as a creator of reality

According to Javier García López in his article “The impact of advertising on the socio-ecological crisis” It specifies that, in our reality, we accumulate objects to feel emotions, to locate ourselves in society, to claim a certain status, to hold a specific role. In this context, the socioeconomic system uses advertising to persuade individuals and condition their thoughts and, therefore, their behaviors.

In the idea that advertising conditions the forms of consumption, the specialist in communication and sustainability, and co-founder of Ati, María Ana Ventura, comments in an exclusive interview with Merca 2.0 that:

“The advertising industry is a great creator of reality, it is a great creator of context scenarios, desires, possibilities, stories, [de construcción de sentido] and it is an industry that does not take over, in general, it does not take much responsibility [de la crisis climática] and hence the concept of change something, we believe that it is time to change, change the narrative, change the storytelling of the way of living, that we have to become aware of, and in that, we have incredible power as communicators, as creatives and we have a great responsibility. “

Agencies must turn to a new business model in favor of the environment

Within the framework of the meeting of the 200 countries that are part of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change COP26, It is important to ask ourselves about the role of the advertising industry in the perpetuation of a social organization that supports a way of life that encourages the depletion of nature, since advertising, as an important seduction tool in unethical hands, can exacerbate the social, cultural and ecological crisis. But not everything is so extreme, also, as a tool at the service of citizens, it becomes a means of persuasion in defense of socialization and the environment.

To achieve an advertising industry that includes care for the environment in its values, it has to be aware of the production and consumption system. For Yan De Simone, CEO and founder of BI Media, a certified Carbon Neutral communication agency, the industry, and specifically, the agencies, must understand that caring for the environment is part of a new business model, which is not represents a lower turnover.

As part of this new business model, agencies are forming new communities and their own ecosystem of options, “from where to film a campaign, with whom, where, what are the elements,” says Yan De Simone in an exclusive interview. with Merca 2.0.

With the launch of the campaign “Change something, change everything “ that will spread with the hashtag #ChangeSomething today, María Ana Ventura, co-founder of Ati, recalls that currently, there are agencies that as part of their commitment choose not to work with certain items due to their environmental impact or their role in global emissions.

“We have been asked many times if this is not controversial or is it controversial for the business and the truth is that we always say:“ where a door opens; another closes “, one decides to explore, there are greater possibilities in a greener, more regenerative economy.”

In this sense, with the new business model focused on caring for the environment and reducing the carbon footprint, a new market is opening with the same values ​​that will help meet the challenge of that part of the industry that is veering toward positive change for the world.

The advertising industry challenges itself

With the acquisition of new values ​​and ethics, the creative industry will have a positive impact, says Camila Corado, environmental analyst at the digital nomad agency Planta. With a curatorship that tries to democratize the solutions that the advertising industry can take in the face of the climate crisis, the aforementioned campaign recommends to stop using single-use plastic in meetings and productions; avoid the use of paper in the office and in the proposals of marketing; replace balloons in event decoration and reduce digital waste with your campaigns, since the internet emits 900 million tons of C02 per year, and digital waste continues to consume electricity.

They add turn off the camera in virtual meetings or video calls, because the image is responsible for 96 percent of the power consumption of streamingIn other words, one hour of video call generates between 150/1000 grams of CO2e, equivalent to a 9 km car trip. As well as choosing a hosting with low environmental impact for your site and those of your clients, since the accommodation Web it is responsible for 2 percent of CO2 emissions in the world.

It is visible that the actions go from less to more, but there is a constant and that is that the carbon footprint must be reduced throughout the production chain, starting with the suppliers to the customers.

In the words of the CEO and founder of BI Media, “the biggest challenge has to do with us taking responsibility for the fact that we were part of the problem And since we were part of the problem, today we have the responsibility to be part of the solution and those solutions, is by taking action, becoming aware of what these possible decision-making may be when creating a campaign, generating content, what is the message, which is what we use to create that campaign ”.

In conclusion, for the advertising industry to overcome its environmental challenge, it must take on current problems from within and convey to consumers a vision of what is lived with realism, where the way of producing advertising and awareness is linked. on consumption, in order to build a sustainable society.

