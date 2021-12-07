The premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home and with it the leaks increase. The game of speculation about which actors from past superhero movies, and other characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe it’s fun, without a doubt. But some leaks could completely ruin the movie and we must be careful from here until we have a chance to see it.

And as it happened with some other films of Marvel or Star wars, a few days after the premiere, the full plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In short, everything that happens and even how it ends. It has been published in Reddit, in Chinese, but it is a matter of time until it is fully translated into English, and therefore, we finish reading it in Spanish as well.

Spider-Man: No Way Home open the big door to the multiverse. And with that, the appearance of other versions of Peter Parker. All the rumors suggest that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield they will be in the movie. Obviously not safe, nor Marvel neither Sony They have confirmed it, so the surprise remains.

But it is another thing to know exactly what the film is about and ruin everything that happens, from its beginning to its end, which would happen if they put the leaked plot in front of us, as long as it is real. That said, everything points to it being real.

Beware of social media and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ spoilers

From today until we go to the movies to see Spider-Man: No Way Home We advise you to be very careful with social networks, especially Twitter or stories on Instagram. They can slip in a good spoiler and ruin the experience.

Fortunately, Twitter has keyword filtering tools. But with other social networks we have it more complicated, so we suggest making a lot of effort avoiding any revelation that you do not want to know until you enter “fresh”, to the room